Jacqueline Fernandez captivates in a black off-shoulder bodycon dress layered with a matching long jacket featuring puffed sleeves. Her ensemble, accentuated with layered neckpieces and shimmering makeup, showcases a perfect blend of elegance and modern flair.

At the Zee Cine Awards 2025, Jacqueline Fernandez made a memorable fashion statement in an all-black ensemble that exuded confidence and style. Her outfit featured a sleek black off-shoulder bodycon dress that highlighted her silhouette and a matching long jacket adorned with puffed sleeves. Both pieces’ cohesive fabric and pattern added depth and texture to the monochromatic look, creating a harmonious and sophisticated appearance.

Jacqueline’s accessories further elevated the ensemble. She wore multiple-layered neckpieces and numerous rings on her fingers, each contributing to the outfit’s edgy yet elegant vibe.

Her beauty choices flawlessly complemented the bold outfit. Jacqueline opted for a middle-parted hairstyle with her hair left open, framing her face gracefully. Her makeup featured shimmering golden eyeshadow that added a hint of sparkle, paired with brown-toned lips that provided a natural yet polished finish. The overall makeup look was radiant and refined, enhancing her features without overpowering the ensemble.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s appearance at the event was a testament to her fashion prowess. She seamlessly blended classic elements with contemporary trends. Her all-black ensemble, combined with thoughtful accessories and makeup, showcased a look that was both timeless and on-trend, leaving a lasting impression on the red carpet.