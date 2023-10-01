Selena Gomez's Paris photo dump delights fans Selena Gomez shared her memorable moments from the trip, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion prowess. In the first photo, Selena shared a stunning selfie that featured her in a viral black corset suit.

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented pop star, recently took Paris by storm with her impeccable fashion choices during her visit to the fashion capital for Paris Fashion Week. From corset tops to maxi dresses, she flaunted a diverse range of styles that captured the attention of both netizens and fans alike.

In a delightful Instagram photo dump, Selena shared her memorable moments from the trip, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion prowess. In the first photo, Selena shared a stunning selfie that featured her in a viral black corset suit. What made this look truly mesmerizing was her unconventional choice of blue eye makeup, which added a captivating touch to the ensemble.

In another striking mirror selfie, Selena showcased her fashion versatility with a leopard print bodycon dress. In another heart-warming selfie, Selena posed with her best friend, Nicola Peltz. Their cheeks pressed together as they pouted for the camera, capturing a beautiful display of friendship. Selena’s fashion journey continued with a thigh-high fashion statement. She paired a white shirt dress with thigh-high black boots, adding an element of edginess to her look.

Selena’s Instagram photo dump also featured a selfie with Nicola Peltz, her husband Brooklyn Beckham, and members of her team. The group photo was taken during a dinner outing where Selena sported a black mask, glasses, and headphones. Summing up her memorable journey, Selena captioned her Instagram post with a simple yet fitting statement: “Paris was fun.”