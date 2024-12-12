Forever Begins Now: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged [Photos]

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially taken their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement on Instagram Thursday. The pop star shared the happy news with her followers, posting a series of intimate photos that showcased her stunning oval-cut diamond ring and a cozy picnic setting, likely where the proposal took place.

In the heartwarming post, Selena wrote, “Forever begins now..,” while Benny shared a playful comment, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.” The couple’s fans flooded the comment section with congratulations, although the post’s comments were limited to those followed by Selena and Benny on Instagram.

The photos captured the couple sharing tender moments, with the final image showing Benny lovingly cuddling Selena, who proudly displayed her new engagement ring. The massive diamond has already captivated fans and onlookers, adding to the couple’s growing social media presence.

Selena and Benny, who made their relationship public in December 2023, had reportedly been dating for six months before going public. Since then, the pair has frequently shared glimpses of their affectionate relationship through social media posts. They’ve also been spotted together at several high-profile events, including the Golden Globes, the Primetime Emmys, and courtside at a New York Knicks game in April.

Blanco, a renowned music producer, previously hinted at the possibility of marriage in an interview, describing Gomez as his “best friend” and expressing deep admiration for their bond. “When I look at her… I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he shared, reflecting on their connection.

The couple’s engagement marks the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship, one that fans will no doubt continue to follow with great interest. With their shared affection and support for one another, Selena and Benny are set to embark on a journey together as partners for life.