Selena Gomez Goes Bold And Beautiful As She Flaunts Figure In Black Monokini, Checkout Sizzling Selfies

Selena Gomez is a world-famous singer, entrepreneur, and actress. Recently, the actress treated her fans with a sizzling set of selfies as she dons a black monokini, embracing her boldness.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 10:15:08
Selena Gomez, a remarkable name in the Hollywood industry, never fails to catch our attention with her music, entrepreneurship journey, fashion, life, and more. She loves sharing anecdotes of her daily with her social media family. This time, the singer treats the users with sizzling selfies.

Selena Gomez’s Boldness In Photo

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Wolves singer shared a sizzling hot mirror selfie directly from her makeup room. She donned a sultry black monokini in the mirror selfie, defining her toned figure and the cl*avage. She looked absolutely captivating in the bold look.

Selena’s Beautiful Side

In the other selfie photo, Selena Gomez flaunts her flawless glow in a black high-neck cardigan styled with an open hairstyle, some smokey eye shadow, and nude glossy lips. She looked nothing short of sunshine in the sunny weather.

The Swagger Style

The last selfie shows the singer in her swagger style as Selena dons a black jacket paired with matching bottoms and shoes. In the monotone style, she couldn’t resist taking pictures.

The singer enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram handle, who follow her for her amazing achievements and lifestyle. She is a global star.

Did you like Selena Gomez’s bold and beautiful side in the sizzling selfies? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

