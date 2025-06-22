Aditi Rao Hydari Blends Boardroom with Street Style Cool

Aditi Rao Hydari has always been known for her effortless elegance, but her latest look takes that signature grace and adds a street-style spin that’s both surprising and stunning. Blending formality with flair, she created a head-turning outfit that walks the line between structured and street chic.

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a full-sleeved, collared checked shirt in neutral tones—classic, clean, and business-ready

The shirt was neatly tucked into high-waisted nude pants, but here’s where the twist kicked in: the left pant leg featured a creative detail that brought a whole new vibe to the outfit. Silver pearls, mini buttons, and intricate patterns cascaded down the fabric, adding just the right touch of street style and making the look instantly more dynamic.

Its fusion of formal and edgy made the entire outfit feel refreshing and fashion-forward

Aditi Rao Hydari paired the look with shiny silver heels, which not only added height but echoed the metallic detailing on her pants, tying the ensemble together seamlessly.

To complement the structured look with a hint of playfulness, she carried a pink and white checked tote bag.

Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a natural makeup palette with nude tones

Her beautiful look kept things soft and polished, which enhanced her features without overpowering the look. Her hair was kept simple and neat, allowing the outfit to take center stage.

What stood out most was Aditi Rao Hydari’s ability to merge two contrasting styles—corporate elegance and laid-back street aesthetic—into one cohesive and stylish ensemble. This look is not just about fashion; it’s about versatility, individuality, and the courage to mix it up. Aditi continues to prove that true style lies in the details—and this look is a perfect example of that.