Ananya Panday’s cousin and model Alanna Panday is all set to get married. Alanna is the daughter of Chunky’s brother Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. She will tie the knot with US-based Ivor McCray on March 16.

Alanna’s wedding festivities have begun and Bollywood celebs were seen attending her haldi ceremony. The guest list also included Alanna’s aunt and the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey, actors Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, Shibani, and Anusha Dandekar, among others.

For the ceremony, Ananya wore a shimmery grey lehenga with pink embellishments. Tanishaa Mukerji arrived in a yellow saree. Dia Mirza looked beautiful in a beige salwar kameez. Shibani and Anusha slayed the indo-western outfits. Palak Tiwari looked absolutely stunning in a pink and orange lehenga. Check the photos below!