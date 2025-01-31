Fashion Battle: Shilpa Shetty Or Malaika Arora – Who Owns The Gown Game?

When it comes to fashion, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora set new standards with their style wherever they go. In the latest photos, the diva embraced their look in stunning gowns, flaunting their captivating figures, drawing a comparison between the two who own the gown fashion game.

Shilpa Shetty‘s Glittery Gown Look

For an event in town, Shilpa wore a charcoal black glittery gown featuring a strapless neckline accentuating her collarbones and shoulders. The fitting bodice followed by body-hugging bottom, highlighting her curves. The ruffle pattern, starting from the waist to the floor, gives her a statement touch. With a bouncy wave hairstyle, she complemented her appearance. The actress ditched accessories to allow her outfit to take center stage. But her smokey eyes, dewy cheeks, and glossy lips effortlessly create a natural look. With her fierce expressions and stunning poses, Shilpa proved she could rock every look to perfection.

Malaika Arora‘s Black Satin Silk Gown

Malaika raised the temperature with her bold look in a hot black satin silk gown. The outfit has a wrapped-up pattern bodice with a low neckline and a puffy look secured with a tie-knot bow belt. The thigh-high slit bottom highlighted her toned legs. With a sleek ponytail, basic eyeliner, a statement necklace, and high heels, she rounded her look. She looked attractive with the bold red lips, adding a vibrant touch.

Comparing Shilpa and Malaika, we cannot pick anyone because Shilpa rocked her look in the glamorous glittery dress, while Malaika raised the temperature in a sizzling thigh-high slit satin gown.