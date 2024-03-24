Fashion Showdown: Shilpa Shetty vs. Malaika Arora: Who Looks Captivating In Red Strapless Gown?

Fashion is a significant and emphasized aspect of the entertainment industry. Actresses present themselves in the nicest possible attire. They are also well-known performers for experimenting with different looks and making a splash with their wardrobe. Both actresses masterfully combine classic and contemporary elements, turning heads with their outfit selections. While the divas wore the same outfit, they appeared different. So we saw Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora wearing the same red strapless gown in their unique styles.

Shilpa Shetty And Malaika Arora’s Red Strapless Gown-

Shilpa Shetty

The stunning beauty looked stunning in a red strapless gown and posted a picture series on Instagram. The outfit features a red strapless, tube-style, sheer plunging neckline, midriff fitted, bodycon floor-length gown paired with a 3-D rose-featuring jacket. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with brown shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver and diamond choker, a gold and diamond bracelet, and silver and diamond rings.

Malaika Arora

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress looks gorgeous in a red strapless gown. The diva opted for a red strapless pleat with a small bow on the left bust, a midriff fitted, shiny fabric, and a bodycon with an attached tassel on the back floor length. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for heavy base makeup with shimmery brown eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and glossy brown lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold neckpiece and rings by Misho Designs.

According to you, who looks gorgeous in a red gown? Let us know your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.