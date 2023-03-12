With sneak peeks of her romantic proposal, Hansika Motwani pleased her devoted fan base on Instagram. In the photos, the actress is seen accepting her boyfriend Sohail Kathuria’s marriage proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the photos, Hansika wore all white and wore her hair loose, looking as stunning as ever. Sohail proposed to her in the most beautiful manner imaginable, and she was smiling with joy.

Hansika Motwani, an actress, and her husband Sohail Kathuria are honeymooning in Vienna. Love is in the air, but their getaway was also a little bit Christmassy. On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Koi Mil Gaya actress posted a tonne of images and videos from her Christmas eve.

Hansika may be seen posing with Santa Claus in the first image and putting on a chubby look. She wore black leggings, fuzzy boots, and what appeared to be a cozy shawl. She also captured a picture of a lit-up Christmas tree in the center of a busy street, complete with elaborate decorations. The actress also tweeted a post from her spouse Sohail in which he was seen standing next to the actress as she sat in a trolley with a radiant smile on his face.

Even a photo of her lounging in a hotel lobby on a green couch was posted. Her red holiday attire complemented the large Christmas tree in the background.

Hansika Motwani shared a compilation tape of all the exciting events from her holiday honeymoon. It featured images and videos of Hansika donning a warm hooded jacket, the actress posing in front of a funfair ride, a line of Santa Claus impersonators waiting in the middle of the street.

