Hansika Motwani, the south beauty is an avid social media user. The actress who has made it big both in South and Bollywood, has always kept her fans enticed with her regular posts and pictures on her social media handle. Whether it’s with her classic fashion deck ups or amazing exotic moments from her travel diaries, the actress has never failed to give us goals with her everyday pictures. Speaking of her travel diaries, here we have shared some of her best pictures from the rundown.

Here’s when Hansika Motwani shared pictures from her Austria, Vienna trip. The diva can be seen wearing a stylish black trench coat that she topped on her white shirt and denim skinny jeans. The actress rounded the casual street wear with a pair of blue sneakers, short wavy hair, minimal makeup looks and black shades. Sharing the pictures, Hansika Motwani wrote, “This is an wien-wien”

The time Hansika Motwani stunned in her street style in Egypt. The actress can be seen all stylish wearing a high-neck white cardigan that she teamed with denim jeans. The actress completed the look with a beautiful, printed scarf. The diva decked it up with black shades and a pair of white sneakers. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Standing tall, like the pyramids”

When Hansika Motwani turned all queen like in Paris. Looking gorgeous in a sheer deep plunging neck satin beige mini dress, Hansika astounded us with her sleek straight hair and minimal makeup. She ditched her accessories and rounded the look with a pair of silicon sandals. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Paris, you had me at Bonjour.”

Hansika’s Greece diaries can make us go wooed anyday. Here’s when the actress shared exotic pictures from her Greece diaries, decking herself up in a beautiful white co-Ord set. She teamed it with a sunhat and a pair of blue preppy feathery sandals.

When Hansika showed some Yoga moves during her Maldives trip. Looking gorgeous in her pink crop top the actress teamed it with denim shorts.