Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu To Rakul Preet Singh: B-town Divas Setting Trends In Body-fitting Attires

B-town divas are known to make headlines wherever they go, whether they embrace their look in traditional attire or rock their vibe in denim jeans. From Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Rakul Preet Singh, several actresses are creating trends with their body-fitting attires. Let’s take a look below.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Glittery Grey Glam

For an event in town, Janhvi raised the fashion bar in a glittery grey outfit. She wore a corset bodice featuring a low neckline and body-fitting details that enhance her curves, followed by a fitting matching skirt secured with a belt. The glittery details around the busy gives her oh-so-breathtaking vibes, creating new trends.

Taapsee Pannu’s Black Superwoman Vibes

Redefining the gown trend, Taapsee wore a black gown. A fitting flared bottom around the floor follows the body-fitting bodice. The silver detail wrapped around the bust and one side shoulder gives her superwoman vibes. Her minimalistic makeup and sleek hairstyle elevate her glam.

Manushi Chhillar’s Skirt-top Look

Manushi takes the fashion bar a level up with her strapless grey and white corset top, featuring a butterfly neckline with body-fitting detail defining her figure. It is teamed with a matching grey-fitting skirt, emphasizing her stunning figure and redefining the trend.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Jumpsuit Look

Rakul is grabbing our attention with her sizzling jumpsuit style. The actress wore a crisscross halter neckline bralette-like top, followed by fitting bottoms, defining her sleek style and creating vibrant trends. With her dewy makeup and hairstyle, she looks wow.