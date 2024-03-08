Tamannah Bhatia Sets Out Heart Racing In A Black Satin Dress; Check Now!

Tamannah Bhatia is a renowned actress in the entertainment industry. She is well-known for her amazing acting abilities in cinema. She has garnered affection and acclaim for her work and her attractive appearance. Tamannaah made her acting debut as a youngster in the Bollywood movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. The actress is well-known for her versatility, having played various characters, including romantic leads and strong, independent women. She is also an influential player in the Indian fashion industry. She is known for her sophisticated style and frequently makes news of her spectacular red-carpet appearances and fashion choices. Recently, the actress impressed us with her beautiful photo on social media, and we adored her dashing appearance in a black satin dress in the picture. Take a look.

Tamannah Bhatia’s Black Bold Appearance-

The beautiful diva appeared in a black satin dress and posted an amazing picture series on Instagram. The diva opted for a black satin fabric high round neckline, statement shoulder, long-length sleeves, upper body fitted with a thigh-slit with a crystal-embroidered brooch asymmetric hemline dress. The outfit is from David Koma and costs Rs. 116,900. She fashioned her hair in a puffed tight bun hairstyle. The diva applied nude shade makeup with dramatic black eyeliner, Kajal, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and light nude pink creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and red stone embellished earrings, black stockings, and high black stilettos. In the pictures, she revealed her latest avatar with a bold look.

