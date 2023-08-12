ADVERTISEMENT
Tamannaah Plays A Cop For The First Time, But Can She Match Up To Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime?

Tamannaah plays a cop for the first time on the OTT. Going by the high benchmark set by Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime, ome wonders if Tamannaah will be able to make a mark.

Author: Subhash K Jha
12 Aug,2023 14:04:06
Disney+Hotstar’s Aakhri Sach features an ensemble cast of Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Aakhree Sach was created to narrate a story about a complicated case by bringing the police point of view to the forefront. It is a fictional story, with fictional characters, inspired by a real case that shook the nation. It follows the crime investigation done by a female cop named Anya. The character of Anya is played by Tamannah Bhatia and she has undertake a lot of preparation to get into the character.

Tamannaah Bhatia playing the role of lead investigation officer in Aakhri Sach says, “When Aakhri Sach came to me, it was a story that immediately shook my very core. This character is very special to me; firstly because it’s the first time ever I am playing a police officer in a long format and secondly, the emotional vulnerability of Anya that Aakhri Sach displays is like none other.”

The character has helped Tamannaah to evolve as an actor. “Playing this sharp and fierce cop, really pushed me to embrace all the discomfort and perceptions that came with it and overcome them.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

