Madhuri Dixit-Nene is without a doubt one of the most beautiful actresses to have ever appeared in movies. She has lit up every frame she has been a part of, and her appearance has undoubtedly changed over the years, starting with her debut in Abodh and continuing with her major successes in Devdas and Hum Aapke Hain..Koun! and her Bollywood comeback in Aaja Nachle. She’s a true beauty icon with her massive mane of curls and radiant skin! She has grown to love her appearance over the years and only gets more beautiful. For decades, The Gorgeousness has ruled the Indian cinema business and our hearts, and even now, with her grace and elegance, she can compete with any star.

Royal in Floral

Florals never go out of style, and the actress taught her admirers how to master patterns with grace and elegance in her most recent appearance. She completed her outfit with a bulky necklace and bold bracelets.

The cherry on top

The queen chose a red sharara with a floral motif, which she combined with a crop top and matching shrug to create an utterly gorgeous ensemble. With a shocking bralette top, she showed off her toned stomach. She wore a crimson silk sharara with golden patterning and a crop top.

Queen in pink

Madhuri chose a pink strappy kurti with gota patti embroidery all over it. The sharara pants were worn with the chanderi kurta. She added an organza scarf to her attire to complete her look.

Sexy In Black

Madhuri was utterly stunning as she slipped into a black leather outfit. The actress kept her outfit understated yet elegant, accessorized with eye-catching gold jewelry to complete her glam style, and paired her midi dress with pointed black heels.

Shines In Yellow

The diva selected a yellow floral cape ensemble for this occasion. The entire outfit included multicolored floral designs. Together with the cape, the ensemble included a crop top and matching palazzo. She adorned her outfit with jewelry made of beads.