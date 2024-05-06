Wamiqa Gabbi Looks Ravishing in a Red Saree, Perfect Pick for Upcoming Wedding Season

Wamiqa Gabbi is well-known in the Punjabi and Hindi entertainment industries. Her appearance on screen has sparked the audience’s interest and affection. However, it is not only her acting abilities but also her stylish moments that keep her in the spotlight. The diva makes a sensation again with her beautiful look in a red saree. Check out her complete glam.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Glamorous Appearance-

Wamiqa Gabbi’s fashion choices are not just about high-end luxury, but also about accessibility. In a recent photoshoot, she looked stunning in a red saree. The classic Torani saree, made from organza with intricate embroidery on the border, is a perfect example of her affordable yet stylish choices. She paired it with a red, deep-necked blouse with slender straps. The Torani saree, priced at Rs. 74,500, is a testament to her ability to make affordable fashion look luxurious.

Wamiqa’s Beauty Appearance-

Her hair is fashioned in a middle-parted braid and adorned with a shining gold parandi. Her accessories lend a pop of shine to her entire outfit. Wamiqa paired her look with a stack of two shades of blue bangles, gold rings, a lovely black bindi, and red sunglasses, creating a dramatic contrast. Her poise in handling her attire is outstanding. In the Instagram photoshoot, she emanates her unique charm through gorgeous expression, totally making the ensemble look stunning.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more fashion updates.