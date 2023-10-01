Movies | Releases

1st Anniversary Special: Witness the divine world of Hombale Films Kantara with the video song of Varaha Roopam! Out Now!

Hombale Films bankrolled Kantara, one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema to have been released by the prestigious production house. The film written, acted and directed by Rishab Shetty, proved its craft in every aspect, from presentation to storytelling to performance, which is still alive in people's hearts.

Author: IWMBuzz
01 Oct,2023 12:25:52
1st Anniversary Special: Witness the divine world of Hombale Films Kantara with the video song of Varaha Roopam! Out Now! 857275

Hombale Films bankrolled Kantara, one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema to have been released by the prestigious production house. The film written, acted and directed by Rishab Shetty, proved its craft in every aspect, from presentation to storytelling to performance, which is still alive in people’s hearts. Besides these, the biggest asset of the film is its divine music, Varaha Roopam, which brings hearts and souls together on a divine journey. The song upon its release has taken the nation by storm, and today, as the film celebrates its 1st anniversary, the makers have released an exclusive video of the celebrated track Varaha Roopam from the film.

Varaha Roopam is indeed a very special song that offers eternal peace and wins over you on every listening. The song is composed by B Ajaneesh loknath while Sai Vignesh has given the vocals and the lyrics are penned by Shashiraj kavoor. From the festive season to the cricket stadium, the song was in the trend everywhere and was highly admired by the audience.

On the special day of the one year anniversary of Kantara, Hombale Films released the Varaha Roopam Video song today for the first time.

Apart from this, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Moreover, Hombale Films are currently working on the story and it’s indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us with yet another captivating and interesting storyline.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Here is why we love Rishab Shetty in KANTARA 857050
Here is why we love Rishab Shetty in KANTARA
On 1st anniversary, Celebrate the Most Divine Experience with Hombale Films Blockbuster 'Kantara'! 857021
On 1st anniversary, Celebrate the Most Divine Experience with Hombale Films Blockbuster ‘Kantara’!
Hombale Films Kantara's Varah Roopam Song Releasing on the First Year Anniversary of the Film 856609
Hombale Films Kantara’s Varah Roopam Song Releasing on the First Year Anniversary of the Film
Kanatara Fever refuses to Slow Down! The Idols from the Film's Character Being Decorated at Ganesh Pandals Across The Nation 854357
Kantara Fever refuses to Slow Down! The Idols from the Film’s Character Being Decorated at Ganesh Pandals Across The Nation
The rage of Hombale Film's Kantara takes over this Ganpati Festival! Panjurli Daiva's Ganpati Idols are a new phenomenon! 853047
The rage of Hombale Film’s Kantara takes over this Ganpati Festival! Panjurli Daiva’s Ganpati Idols are a new phenomenon!
Inside Kantara actor Rishab Shetty's Janmashtami celebrations 849471
Inside Kantara actor Rishab Shetty’s Janmashtami celebrations

Latest Stories

Cycling To Sight Seeing: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Relaxing And Beautiful Austria Vacation 857072
Cycling To Sight Seeing: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Relaxing And Beautiful Austria Vacation
Gym Girls Avneet Kaur And Anushka Sen Working On Abs, Flaunts Picturesque Figure 857068
Gym Girls Avneet Kaur And Anushka Sen Working On Abs, Flaunts Picturesque Figure
Ashnoor Kaur gives sunshine vibes in a yellow top and stylish hat 856999
Ashnoor Kaur gives sunshine vibes in a yellow top and stylish hat
Hairstyle lessons for saree from Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hegde and Tamanna Bhatia 857116
Hairstyle lessons for saree from Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hegde and Tamanna Bhatia
Co ord Sets For Women: Srinidhi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s style guide 857138
Co ord Sets For Women: Srinidhi Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s style guide
Choker necklaces should be your fashion favourite! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt show why 857104
Choker necklaces should be your fashion favourite! Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt show why
Read Latest News