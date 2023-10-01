1st Anniversary Special: Witness the divine world of Hombale Films Kantara with the video song of Varaha Roopam! Out Now!

Hombale Films bankrolled Kantara, one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema to have been released by the prestigious production house. The film written, acted and directed by Rishab Shetty, proved its craft in every aspect, from presentation to storytelling to performance, which is still alive in people’s hearts. Besides these, the biggest asset of the film is its divine music, Varaha Roopam, which brings hearts and souls together on a divine journey. The song upon its release has taken the nation by storm, and today, as the film celebrates its 1st anniversary, the makers have released an exclusive video of the celebrated track Varaha Roopam from the film.

Varaha Roopam is indeed a very special song that offers eternal peace and wins over you on every listening. The song is composed by B Ajaneesh loknath while Sai Vignesh has given the vocals and the lyrics are penned by Shashiraj kavoor. From the festive season to the cricket stadium, the song was in the trend everywhere and was highly admired by the audience.

On the special day of the one year anniversary of Kantara, Hombale Films released the Varaha Roopam Video song today for the first time.

Apart from this, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Moreover, Hombale Films are currently working on the story and it’s indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us with yet another captivating and interesting storyline.