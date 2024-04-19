5 moments when Vijay Devarakonda won the hearts of his fans all over again!

Vijay Devarakonda, a popular actor, is loved not only for his acting skills but also for his sincere affection and gratitude towards his fans. He is known for his genuine and heartfelt gestures towards his admirers, and he consistently goes above and beyond to reciprocate the love he receives from them. Here are some instances where Vijay Devarakonda has won the hearts of his fans all over again:

1. Devara Santa: Every year, Vijay delights his fans with a special gesture known as Devara Santa. In 2022, he continued this tradition by sending 100 of his fans on a dream vacation to the beautiful mountains of Manali. The excitement and gratitude of his fans were evident as they eagerly boarded the aircraft, showcasing Vijay’s generosity and thoughtfulness. It was a wonderful example of how much he cares for his fans and goes the extra mile to make them feel special.

2. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck: Vijay, in order to celebrate the birthdays of his beloved followers and express his gratitude for their unwavering support, started the tradition of Deverakonda Birthday Truck. This tradition began in one city in 2018 and has now expanded to eight cities across the country. Fans in cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi were treated to free ice creams as part of this warm-hearted gesture last year.

Good morning ❤️ I am away at shoot so planned a few things to celebrate with you all. 1. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi. If you spot these trucks anywhere. Ice cream is free for all ❤️ 2. You all give me so much… pic.twitter.com/Wl4jefdAHx — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2023

3. Fulfilling Dreams: Vijay is reputed for being a man who keeps his promises, and he recently demonstrated this by fulfilling the dream of a young aspiring singer who was his fan. The fortunate fan received a special surprise from Vijay – he not only wished her luck but also provided her with the opportunity to sing for his upcoming movie ‘Liger’. This act of kindness by Vijay showcases his support for emerging talent.

4. Sharing Earnings with Fans: After tasting success with his film ‘Kushi’, actor Vijay decided to share his happiness with his fans by distributing a portion of his earnings from the film. In a heartwarming gesture, he announced that he would give ₹1 lakh each to 100 deserving families, spreading joy and prosperity among his loyal supporters.

I wanted to share my success & happiness with you ❤️ So decided to share 1 crore from my #Kushi earnings with you. 100 families will be given 1 lac each! Apply below. It would make me happy if it really helped someone.https://t.co/U8A3bVp1kn#SpreadingKushi ❤️#DevaraFamily… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 5, 2023

5. Encouraging academic excellence: Vijay’s contribution is not just limited to entertainment on-screen. He places great importance on education and motivates his fans to excel academically. In response to a fan’s promise to prepare for exams if Vijay commented on their video, he not only responded but also issued a challenge. Vijay promised to meet the fan if they scored 90% or above, encouraging them to aim for excellence.