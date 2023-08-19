7 Years of Laughter and Love: Happy Bhag Jayegi Celebrates Enduring Charisma

Aanand L Rai‘s heartwarming film Happy Bhag Jayegi which marks its 7th anniversary since its 2016 release it proved to be a cross-border romantic comedy, creating a dynamic and captivating experience that united the audience through uproarious laughter, . Helmed by director Mudassar Aziz and produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film stars the talented Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Jimmy Shergill, and many more.

Talking about the film, Aanand L Rai also expressed, “As I reflect on the journey of Happy Bhag Jayegi over the past 7 years, I’m truly humbled by the enduring charisma it has carried. This film, with its cross-border romantic comedy, has been a remarkable experience that united audiences in laughter and love. The magic of the film’s heartwarming essence continues to shine brightly, and I’m immensely proud to have been a part of its creation through my Colour Yellow Productions. The exceptional performances by the director and the cast have blended comedy and romance seamlessly, resonating with audiences of all ages. The joyous dialogues that still evoke laughter among the public underline the lasting impact it has had on our fans. As we celebrate this 7-year milestone, I’m reminded of the deep connection this film has forged with Indian cinema, a testament to its timeless charm.”

Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production has several projects in the pipeline including Jhimma 2, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Tere Ishk Mein, among others, lined up to release soon.