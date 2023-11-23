A devoted fan shows his love for Hombale Films Kantara by re-creating the iconic climax sequence

Hombale Films is one of the most prominent content creators in the Indian film industry. Their 2022 release, “Kantara,” took the audience on a divine journey of god and nature. The film not only performed well at the box office but also received critical acclaim for its content, storytelling, divine music, performances, and direction by Rishab Shetty, making an impact on a global level.

It’s worth noting that the entire movie was well-received by the audience, and its climax left a lasting impression on them. The popularity of Kantara shows no sign of declining, as a devoted fan of the movie has recreated the important and memorable climax sequence. To celebrate the film’s legacy, the fan immersed himself in the world of Kantara.

The sheer power of content and filmmaking has made Hombale Films lead, Kantara, a global phenomenon and still an audience favourite. The iconic climax of Kantara is one of the most difficult climaxes in Indian cinema. It features an ensemble cast and was shot in a challenging location, but a dedicated fan managed to recreate it brilliantly. The fan even shot the scene at the same location as the original, maintaining the look, characters, and tonality of the scene perfectly.

The makers of the hit film Kantara recently announced an update on the prequel “Kantara 2.” The shooting for the prequel, which is led by actor-writer-director Rishab Shetty, will start in December after going on floors on November 27th. The leading production house has already begun preparations for the prequel to this global phenomenon.

A grand and massive set is currently under construction for a period drama that will feature actor-director Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and other cast and crew members. The makers will commence principal photography for the film in December, following the muhurat pooja ceremony. The remaining cast members will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is ready to take audiences on an action-packed ride with the much-awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, which brings the powerhouse Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together for the first time. The film will release worldwide on December 22, 2023.