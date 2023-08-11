ADVERTISEMENT
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying 'Shah Rukh' in Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on August 25th, 2023.

The long-awaited trailer for Dream Girl 2 has finally been released, creating a wave of excitement across the nation. As the sequel to the blockbuster comedy, expectations have been running high, and it appears that the film is ready to live up to its hype. What’s even more thrilling for fans is the star-studded cast, including the talented Abhishek Banerjee, who is set to deliver yet another captivating performance, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

Abhishek Banerjee, who has earned a reputation for his versatility and skillful acting in the industry is known for his impeccable comic timing and nuanced performances. Abhishek’s presence in Dream Girl 2 has raised excitement levels even further. Speaking about his character, he reveals, “My character’s name in the film is Shah Rukh, which initially led me to wonder if I was supposed to portray the real Shah Rukh Khan or a romantic character. However, after reading the script, I discovered that this character is entirely different. He is a person struggling with depression and sadness, but when he encounters Pooja, he finds a glimmer of hope in his life.”

The trailer has generated a tremendous buzz, earning accolades as the comedy film of 2023. It features hilarious dialogues and showcases the fantastic chemistry between the lead pair, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Accompanying them on this laughter-filled journey are a talented ensemble of actors, including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz, all ready to deliver an entertaining performance that is sure to resonate with the audience.

