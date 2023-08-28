Movies | Releases

Ahead of Kushi's release, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged a fun banter

Vijay Deverakonda shares glimpses of his fun banter with his 'Kushi' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Author: IWMBuzz
28 Aug,2023 12:44:45
Ahead of Kushi's release, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged a fun banter 846386

The highly-awaited romantic musical drama ‘Kushi‘ is all set for its release this week and the excitement among the audience doesn’t seem to settle down. While the trailer and the songs have been garnering immense love from the audience, the other thing that has grabbed everyone is the desirable and appealing pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Ahead of the film’s release, the lead pair were seen indulging in a fun banter as they exchanged a fun knock-knock joke.

Taking a break from the rigorous promotion of ‘Kushi’, the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda surprised his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu by giving a video call to the beautiful actress who is currently enjoying her US Trip. Vijay took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of the video where he is seen conversating with Samantha Ruth Prabhu at midnight and the actor cracked a knock-knock joke. Sharing the video, Vijay Deverakona captioned,

“Knock knock
Who is there?

#Kushi from Sept 1! Yayyyy!”

In the video, Vijay calls Samantha and expresses that he misses her and wishes to share a knock-knock joke. However, Samantha reminds him that it is 1:30 AM in Los Angeles and she is currently locked out of her room. Despite this, Vijay persists in telling the joke. This indeed showcases a bond between this most adorable pair that would indeed be a treat to enjoy on the screen with the release of the film.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics 846258
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in blue Anupa jacket set by Anita Dongre, see pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s New York Diaries, see pics 846170
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s New York Diaries, see pics
Meri Jaane Man, The Fifth single of 'Kushi' exudes the feeling of every husband out there! 846127
Meri Jaane Man, The Fifth single of ‘Kushi’ exudes the feeling of every husband out there!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins ‘Myositis India’ as brand ambassador, deets inside 845866
Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins ‘Myositis India’ as brand ambassador, deets inside
Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun is very "KUSHI" right now as Vijay Deverakonda wishes him on winning the national award 845728
Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun is very “KUSHI” right now as Vijay Deverakonda wishes him on winning the national award
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844924
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to

Latest Stories

Cardio and HIIT are the best ways to burn calories: Director Rishi Sharma 846382
Cardio and HIIT are the best ways to burn calories: Director Rishi Sharma
Exclusive: Prithvi Zutshi bags Magic Moments Production's new Star Plus show 846368
Exclusive: Prithvi Zutshi bags Magic Moments Productions’ new Star Plus show
I wish to have a lavish walk-in wardrobe and a fully stocked pantry in my house: Parakh Madan 846379
I wish to have a lavish walk-in wardrobe and a fully stocked pantry in my house: Parakh Madan
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay hires detective to find Ranbir’s past relationships 846374
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay hires detective to find Ranbir’s past relationships
Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office! 846371
Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office!
Exclusive: Ankush Joshi to enter Shemaroo show Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal 846363
Exclusive: Ankush Joshi to enter Shemaroo show Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal
Read Latest News