Ahead of Kushi's release, the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exchanged a fun banter

The highly-awaited romantic musical drama ‘Kushi‘ is all set for its release this week and the excitement among the audience doesn’t seem to settle down. While the trailer and the songs have been garnering immense love from the audience, the other thing that has grabbed everyone is the desirable and appealing pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Ahead of the film’s release, the lead pair were seen indulging in a fun banter as they exchanged a fun knock-knock joke.

Taking a break from the rigorous promotion of ‘Kushi’, the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda surprised his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu by giving a video call to the beautiful actress who is currently enjoying her US Trip. Vijay took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of the video where he is seen conversating with Samantha Ruth Prabhu at midnight and the actor cracked a knock-knock joke. Sharing the video, Vijay Deverakona captioned,

“Knock knock

Who is there?

#Kushi from Sept 1! Yayyyy!”

In the video, Vijay calls Samantha and expresses that he misses her and wishes to share a knock-knock joke. However, Samantha reminds him that it is 1:30 AM in Los Angeles and she is currently locked out of her room. Despite this, Vijay persists in telling the joke. This indeed showcases a bond between this most adorable pair that would indeed be a treat to enjoy on the screen with the release of the film.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam