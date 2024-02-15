Ahead of the board exams, TVF wishes the Best of Luck to the CBSE students!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has been creating highly relatable content for the people of this generation since its inception. Their shows like Aspirants, Kota Factory, Hostel Daze, ImMature, and many others, revolve around the lives of students, making them a driving force for the student culture. These shows act as a big motivation for the students, especially during exam times like the upcoming CBSE board exams. Therefore, TVF wishes all the students the best of luck for their exams.

A compilation of beautiful moments from TVF shows capturing students and their exam preparations ahead of the CBSE board exams that are scheduled to start today. They further penned down Best wishes to all the students giving their board exams and wrote a caption –

“Best of luck all the students as you tackle your board exams You’ve got this ✨

TVF has established its dominance in the global content industry by securing seven shows in IMDb’s global top 250 list. This is a significant achievement as India, as a whole, has only 10 web series in this list. Therefore, TVF has emerged as the biggest content force from India. Over time, TVF has played a crucial role in shifting the consumption pattern of viewers towards its content.