Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise Leads Most-Liked Hindi Films List Since 2009; Pushpa 2: The Rule Highly Anticipated

Pushpa: The Rise had a massive impact upon its release. The film not only won the hearts of the masses but also broke records at the box office. Its success generated a lot of excitement for its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is currently one of the most anticipated films of the year. Even years after its release, Pushpa: The Rise continues to dominate the Ormax list of the top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films since 2009.

The film’s top position on this list is truly noteworthy, underscoring its enduring popularity that shows no signs of fading.

“Top 10 most-liked Hindi theatrical films since 2009: Pushpa – The Rise: Part 01 shares the top position with 3 Idiots, becoming only the second film ever with an Ormax Power Rating of 90. #AlluArjun on the top and #Pushpa2TheRule to 100 kodtam”

https://x.com/bhaaifcusa/status/1807967991885070673?s=46

Furthermore, anticipation for the release of “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is also growing rapidly. The film has already gained momentum with the release of its two amazing songs, “Pushpa Pushpa” and “The Couple Song.” “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is set to become another successful phenomenon.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” is the second installment of the movie. The first part of the movie received immense love and appreciation from audiences and turned out to be a game changer for Indian Cinema in 2021. Now, with the second part hitting screens on December 6, 2024, fans are eagerly anticipating its release and are sending all their love to the movie.