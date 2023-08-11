AskSRK! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Vijay Sethupathi’s character and how Jawan has a strong take on women empowerment

The anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan‘s much-awaited Jawan is continuously rising among the audience and evidence of the same has been witnessed on a recent #AskSRK session. As the superstar always interacts with his fans with #AskSRK on Twitter, it’s indeed a big treat for his fans to ask their question, and this time Jawan fever has taken over the heads like madness. From asking the superstar about the film’s story to asking about his role, the netizens flooded the social media expressing their excitement for the film.

As soon as SRK started to answer his fans on the #AskSRK session, the fans came up with their question and received some really quirky and witty replies from the superstar.

Any lesson or message from Jawan

Treating the fan with a smart answer, SRK said, “The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan”

The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawan https://t.co/Bd2HySxhZF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

What genre SRK would classify Jawan as

SRK said, “Emotional drama….#Jawan”

An insight into Vijay Sethupathi’s role in Jawan

While reverting to this, SRK wrote, “@VijaySethuOffl he is such an amazing person and actor. Really want everyone to see his subtle nuances and histrionics in the film. Too good. #Jawan”

@VijaySethuOffl he is such an amazing person and actor. Really want everyone to see his subtle nuances and histrionics in the film. Too good. #Jawan https://t.co/Qbx5MQuqF9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

While Jawan has left the nation absolutely amazed with its action-packed prevue and captivating character posters, currently, the first song Zinda Banda from the film is ruling the hearts. Well-studded with larger-than-life celebration visuals and SRK’s electrifying dance, the song is ruling over the hearts of the masses across the nation in different languages, Hindi (Zinda Banda), Tamil (Vandha Edam), and Telugu (Dhumme Dhulipelaa).

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.