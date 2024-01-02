Baby: A content-leading youth drama starring Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda paved the victorious path at the box office rakes in 100 Cr.

The year 2023 has been an exceptional year for Indian cinema. Strong content and effective storytelling have paved the way for several films from the respective industries to make their mark. One such film is ‘Baby’, a coming-of-age romantic drama, starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya and directed by Sai Rajesh. The movie has received universal love and praise from audiences across the nation, and its content has propelled it into the esteemed 100 crore club.

The film exudes the essence of youthful drama and narrates the story of childhood sweethearts played by Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. They play the roles of neighbors, and the movie showcases how their relationship is tested as they grow up and enter college. The Gen-Z audience found the subject matter relatable and praised the lead actors’ performance, the storytelling, music, and execution. The film was made on a budget of 10 crores and proved its worth at the box office by breaking previous records of the Telugu industry and entering the 100 crore club. With time, it grew in popularity and made its mark in the record books with soaring box office figures.

The movie has acquired a significant following among viewers, and not just the general public, but even several celebrities from the industry have expressed their admiration for it. The impact of this youthful drama has extended to Hindi cinema, with notable Bollywood producers expressing their eagerness to remake the film for Hindi-speaking audiences, so that it can reach a wider audience.

Baby is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN) and is written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and features Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles. The film was released in the cinema on 14th July 2023.