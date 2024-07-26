Celebrating 5 Years of Dear Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda’s Iconic Angry-Charming Role

Dear Comrade is celebrating its 5th anniversary today. The film arrived with an interesting story and amazing chemistry between Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, which continues to win millions of hearts. The Hindi dubbed version of the film was recently released on YouTube and achieved a spectacular feat by collecting 400 million views, even 5 years after its original release. This signifies that the film continues to live in the minds and hearts of audiences.

Dear Comrade is a remarkable film due to the wonderful chemistry between Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay, with his charming personality, has won the hearts of people all over the nation, while Rashmika, a Pan India star, captivates us with her charismatic presence. In their roles as Bobby and Lilly, Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna exude a truly aspirational couple dynamic.

The romantic action drama received a lot of love when it was released. Vijay Devarakonda’s charm was quite evident in the movie as he portrayed an angry yet loving, caring, and supportive character. Rashmika Mandanna, also known as “Crushmika,” made a significant impact with her stunning beauty. Her innocent, endearing, and loving persona set the perfect tone for the love story. Both actors have a huge fan base, and seeing them together in the film was a real treat for their fans.

The buzz around ‘Dear Comrade’ seems to show no signs of fading. The movie narrates the tale of Bobby, a fiery student union leader, who falls for Lilly, a state-level cricketer. However, his struggles with anger management and violent tendencies pose a threat to their romance. Alongside an engaging storyline, the outstanding performances of Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make it even more compelling and enthralling.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has a few projects lined up for release including, VD12, VD14 and SVC59.