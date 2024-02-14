Creating a perfect prototype of a wedding photo shoot, Laapataa Ladies makers shared a video! Check it Out!

The trailer and songs ‘DoubtWa’ and ‘Sajni’ from ‘Laapataa Ladies’, a movie co-produced by Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Kiran Rao, have been well-received by audiences. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the release of the film, which is set to hit cinemas on March 1st, 2024. Fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience the entertainment and humor that the movie promises to deliver.

As the release date of the film approaches, the creators are continuously offering fans exciting content to immerse them in the humanistic fervor of the comedy entertainer. Recently, the creators shared a video that is a perfect example of a wedding photo shoot and guarantees entertainment in theaters.

Sharing the video, the makers jotted down the caption which says,

“Deepak aur Phool ki shaadi mein zaroor aana 1st March ko, seh parivaar 🙏

#LaapataaLadies”

The film is set in a small town and the makers have shared a video diary of the lead characters. The video is bound to increase curiosity among viewers. The backdrop of the video is a marriage, which resonates well with the masses. It is a perfect example of a wedding photoshoot that we often witness in Indian weddings.

The buzz for the film is increasing with each passing day and it has indeed elevated the audience’s excitement to see what the director Kiran Rao has to bring to the table this time.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan and is scheduled to release on March 1st, 2024. It has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogue being written by Sneha Desai. Additionally, Divyanidhi Sharma has contributed to the dialogue writing.