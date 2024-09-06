Digital | News

Wondering why your favourite stars' films are tanking while underdogs are flourishing? 'What's Killing Bollywood?' has the answers!

What’s common between Stree 2, Kill, Laapataa Ladies, and Shaitaan? Small budgets and big return on investments! There is a revolution in the Hindi film industry and it’s led by strong content.



Big-budget blockbusters regularly generate headlines in Bollywood. But in the first half of 2024, small films with engaging scripts and lesser-known actors outperformed big-budget films. Their success is based on their ability to connect emotionally and intellectually with audiences. Since 2023, the magic of big budgets and A-listers seems to be fading.

Is star power dying? Is the typical grand Bollywood formula no longer viable? A News9 Plus series ‘What’s Killing Bollywood?’ sets out to answer these questions.

The three-part series begins with ‘Formula For Revival’. It looks at Bollywood’s disconnect between what the audience wants and what filmmakers are offering. Can the industry be revived?

The second episode ‘Bollywood’s Story Problem’ explores the contrast between string of Hindi flops and the success of pan-Indian cinema made in the South. From evolving tastes to identifying the current sentiment, the episode decodes the significance of a good story for cinematic success.

The latest episode ‘Small Films Big Impact’ looks at the trend of indie movies turning into blockbusters even as big-budget projects struggle to break even.

If you are among those perplexed by the current condition of Bollywood, if you keep questioning why your favourite star’s films are tanking while underdogs are flourishing, ‘What’s Killing Bollywood?’ is a must-watch for you. The series has the pulse of the world’s largest film factory and and offers an exciting analysis of the current trends reshaping Indian cinema’s landscape.

