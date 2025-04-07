R. Madhavan Embraces Negative Shades Again with ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ After ‘Shaitaan’ & ‘Test’

R. Madhavan continues to explore layered roles as his recent performances draw attention for their intensity and impact. With audiences responding strongly to his character in The Test on Netflix, the actor has now added Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh to his growing list of films where he takes on roles with darker undertones.

At the trailer launch of Kesari Chapter 2, Madhavan addressed the nature of his role, stating that the story felt important to portray and that his focus remains on giving an honest performance, regardless of whether the character is seen as good or bad. He remarked that his aim is to portray a role with such conviction that it provokes strong emotions in the audience—even if that means they end up disliking the character.

The actor’s approach appears to be resonating with viewers. After earning wide appreciation for his performance in Shaitaan, where he also played a character with negative shades, The Test became another success where audiences praised his portrayal. The film’s release on a digital platform allowed a broader audience to engage with the story, and Madhavan’s role stood out as a key highlight.

Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to build on this momentum, continuing his journey of playing characters that challenge conventional moral lines. The film revisits an important chapter from history, and Madhavan’s role is set against this backdrop, adding complexity to the narrative.

With these recent choices, Madhavan shows a clear inclination toward roles that offer depth and transformation, steering away from clear-cut heroes and stepping into spaces that require nuance and risk. The response so far indicates that this path is not only working—it’s being celebrated.