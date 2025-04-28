Controversy Over Kesari Chapter 2 Dialogue Resolved, Confirms Yahya Bootwala

The recent controversy surrounding Kesari Chapter 2 has come to a close. Poet and YouTuber Yahya Bootwala, who had earlier raised allegations against the film’s team for using his original poem without permission, confirmed that the dispute has been resolved.

Bootwala had recently taken to social media to highlight the similarities between a poem he performed five years ago and a scene from the film where actor Ananya Panday recited nearly identical lines. The poet accused the film’s dialogue writer, Sumit Saxena, of copying his work without any acknowledgment. Along with his accusations, Yahya had also shared a video that placed his poem side-by-side with the movie clip, underlining the resemblance.

In his earlier post, Bootwala appealed to his followers and the creative community, urging them to bring attention to the matter by tagging the film’s producers and cast members. His concern centered around the lack of credit for his original work, which he had shared through the UnErase Poetry platform years ago.

However, in the latest development, Yahya shared an update stating that the producers and he had reached an understanding. Through an Instagram post, he expressed gratitude to his followers for their support and noted that the matter had been settled amicably. He thanked his community for standing by him over the past two days.

Following this resolution, Bootwala deleted his previous posts that called out Saxena and others associated with the project. The issue, which initially sparked considerable discussion among artists and audiences online, now appears to have ended peacefully.

Directed by Karan Tyagi and backed by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 features Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Despite the initial controversy, the film continues to attract attention for its story centered around significant historical events.