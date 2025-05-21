Shraddha Kapoor EXITS Ekta Kapoor’s Thriller; Demands 17 Crore

After the great success of ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha Kapoor’s name was everywhere. There was a buzz that Shraddha was going to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s new film, and according to reports, she had demanded a share in the profits along with Rs 17 crore for this film. But now this story has taken a new turn.

Dispute over fees, Shraddha left the film?

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor has backed out from Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming film due to a dispute over fees. It is being told that Ekta found Shraddha’s demand too high, especially because the film is being made with women at the center. The producer was afraid that such a huge fee could spoil the entire budget of the film.

Now the makers need a new lead actress

As soon as Shraddha left the film, the producers have now started looking for a new lead actress. There is also news that the makers are in talks with a top actress, who can replace Shraddha.

The director of ‘Tumbbad’ is bringing a high-concept thriller

This film is going to be directed by director Rahi Anil Barve, who made a unique film like ‘Tumbbad’. The story of the film has been kept secret till now, due to which the curiosity among the fans has increased even more.

Shraddha’s workfront

Shraddha Kapoor has played all kinds of characters in her career so far, the explosive action of ‘Saaho’, the energetic dance performance of ‘Street Dancer 3D’, the fun story of ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar’, or an emotional film like ‘Chhichhore’. Along with this, she has also won the hearts of people with serious and romantic roles in films like ‘Haseena Parker’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ and ‘Aashiqui 2’.

Currently, Shraddha has only one confirmed project, ‘Stree 3’, which will release on August 13, 2027. She recently appeared in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, and the film was a blockbuster at the box office.

Now it remains to be seen which actress will play the lead role in this mystery thriller in place of Shraddha!