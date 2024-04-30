Did you know? Mona Singh reads the script all over of every project to really get into the character’s skin before shoot as she simultaneously shoots for 3 projects together!

Mona Singh is currently at the peak of her career, embarking on a unique journey where she’s simultaneously shooting for not one, but three projects. Yes, you heard it right!

Fresh from the success of her recent release, ‘Made In Heaven 2’, Mona finds herself amidst a whirlwind schedule, hopping between three different projects set in three distinct cities across the country – Goa, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Known for her dedication and commitment to her craft, Mona’s approach to each role is nothing short of perfection. A source close to the actress reveals, “Mona is a thorough professional who takes her roles very seriously. To ensure she flawlessly gets into the skin of her characters and brings them to life on screen, she makes it a point to re-read the scripts every time she resumes shooting for a particular project.”

“Given that Mona is currently juggling three projects simultaneously, she understands the importance of fully grasping the intricacies of each script and her character. Hence, she follows the practice of revisiting the script as a form of revision,” the source adds.

Looking ahead, Mona is set to entertain the audience in her upcoming projects, including ‘Ma Kasam’, ‘Pan Parda Zarda’, and several other unannounced ventures.