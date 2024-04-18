Did you know? Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai was the first Indian movie to be screened at the United Nations.

Rajkumar Hirani is a pioneer filmmaker of Indian Cinema who has always hit the right chord with his films. The filmmaker with a guaranteed success ratio has delivered marvellous cinemas and his every film is superior. While his knack of storytelling has worked as a mirror to society, not many are aware that one of the biggest hits in his filmography Lage Raho Munnabhai stood as one of the landmark films in his impressive career, which make waves across the globe.

His ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’ was one of the biggest hits of 2006. The film starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Vidya Balan, attempted to rekindle Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas and won over both reviewers and spectators. Mahatma Gandhi is envisioned in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which also conveys the ideologies and customs that the Father of the Nation adhered to during his lifetime. While many of us are unaware, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film elevated Indian cinema to a global level by becoming the first full-length feature film from the country to be screened at the United Nations. It has grossed 125 crores globally, including 100.78 crores in India. The film was shown as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s first Satyagraha, which was started in 1906 in Johannesburg, South Africa, in protest of an ordinance that placed limitations on Asians.

Besides this, Rajkumar Hirani made the waves in awards functions too as Lage Raho Munnabhai went on to win four National Film Awards – Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay to Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Best Lyricist to Swanand Kirkire for the song Bande Mein Tha Dum, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Rajkumar Hirani-directed ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’ seamlessly blends entertainment with a social message in Hirani’s trademark style and the filmmaker delivers an entertaining film with a terrific and clap-worthy climax. The film is a reaffirmation that the master storyteller is capable of accomplishing incredible results.

Rajkumar Hirani is known all over the world for his cinematic Marvels, 3 Idiots, PK, Munnabhai MBBS, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and recently released Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu stands at the pinnacle, defining his superlative success as a filmmaker.