Aamir Khan & Rajkumar Hirani Reunite for Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are coming together once again, and this time they are making a biopic, which will be based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema.

This will be the third film of Aamir and Hirani after superhit films like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’. The shooting of this film is expected to start in October 2025. Aamir will start preparing for this biopic after his next film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’.

This film will show the journey of Dadasaheb Phalke’s life, when he laid the foundation of the Indian film industry amidst the struggle for independence. How he started cinema as an artist without any support will be shown in this film.

Rajkumar Hirani and his writer Abhijat Joshi along with Hindukush and Avishkar Bhardwaj have been working on this story for the last four years. In the film, Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson Chandrashekhar Shrikrishna Phalke has also shared some of his unheard memories, which can make the film even more interesting.

For this film, big VFX studios of America are creating advanced AI visuals to show a glimpse of India’s independence era, so that the audience feels that era as real.

On the other hand, another film is being made on Dadasaheb Phalke in the South Indian industry. ‘Made in India’, in which South superstar Junior NTR will be in the lead role, and this film is being directed by Rajamouli.

In this way, both the industries, Bollywood and South, will now present the story of the same personality in their own way.

Who was Dadasaheb Phalke?

Dundiraj Govind Phalke, popularly known as Dadasaheb Phalke, was the first filmmaker of Indian cinema. He was born on 30 April 1870 and made India’s first feature film, ‘Raja Harishchandra’, in 1913. In his career, he made 94 films and 27 short films. In his memory, the Government of India started the ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Award’, which is the biggest honour in the film world.