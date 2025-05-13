Aamir Khan And Rajkumar Hirani To Reunite For A New Film After 11 Years

After blockbusters like ‘3 Idiots’ in 2009 and ‘PK’ in 2014, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are set to come together once again. The talks between the two about this film have progressed a lot.

According to Pinkvilla’s source, Rajkumar Hirani was working on three ideas, and now he has finalized a story. When he shared this idea with Aamir Khan, Aamir also liked this story very much. The tone of the film will be slice of life, which will have both comedy and inspiration.

According to the news, both have said yes to the film at the principal level and its shooting is planned to start in 2026. This film will be Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial film after ‘Dunki’.

At present, Hirani is busy completing his web series, and after that, he will fully focus on this film with Aamir.

Rajkumar Hirani was also in talks with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for films, but the dates did not match. Hirani has kept both ideas for the future.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is currently busy with his next film ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, which will release on June 20. After this, he can also do a small film.

Apart from this, Aamir is also in advanced talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film, which will go on the floor in 2027. Apart from this, he also has Kishore Kumar’s biopic and two comedy films in the pipeline, one of which can be with Rajkumar Santoshi.

