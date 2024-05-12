Did you know? Tiger Baby’s Dahaad was nominated in the Berlinale Film Festival

As Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment’s phenomenal series ‘Dahaad’ completes a year of its release, it’s time to celebrate a year filled with groundbreaking storytelling, riveting performances, and global acclaim. Tiger Baby & Excel Entertainment, the brainchild of the dynamic creative duo – Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, continues to redefine the boundaries of Indian entertainment with their innovative approach.

From its inception, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment has been synonymous with pushing the envelope, delivering narratives that resonate deeply with audiences. With ‘Dahaad’, they once again proved their talent in creating compelling tales that leave a lasting impact. ‘Dahaad’ not only won hearts but also garnered critical acclaim, with both viewers and critics lauding its nuanced storytelling and well-etched characters.

One of the most striking aspects of ‘Dahaad’ was its stellar cast, led by the versatile Sonakshi Sinha in a role that marked a departure from her previous on-screen personas. As a cop, Sinha breathed life into her character. Equally commendable was Vijay Varma’s portrayal of the character Anand, unlike any he had tackled before, highlighting the power of Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment’s storytelling style.

However, it was the vision of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti that truly brought ‘Dahaad’ to life. Their unique blend of storytelling, coupled with their keen eye for detail, elevated the series to new heights, captivating audiences both domestically and internationally. The global recognition garnered by ‘Dahaad’ at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2023 further solidified Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment’s reputation as two of the most respectable production houses. Nominated for the Berninale Series Award, the show not only showcased the depth of Indian storytelling but also highlighted the growing influence of Indian content on the global stage.

Not to forget, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment’s previous triumph with ‘Gully Boy’, which made history as India’s first official entry into the Oscars. Time and again, Zoya and Reema have made India proud with their bold and innovative storytelling, proving that creativity knows no bounds.

With each project, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment continues to push boundaries, challenge perceptions, and inspire audiences around the world. Here’s to many more years of groundbreaking storytelling from the creative powerhouses that is Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment!