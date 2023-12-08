It’s a Dahaad-da-hard moment for Vijay Varma at the Asian Academy Creative Award 2023 as he won Best Actor In Leading Role for Dahaad!

Vijay Varma is one of such versatile actors of our generation who has always left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience with his performance. Be it in Mirzapur, Darlings, Gully Boy, Or Dahaad, his performance always stood out. Apart from this, he has also been a remarkable personality for his amazing fashion sense for which he has also been awarded several times. Now, adding yet another feature to his cap, Vijay Varma took home the award for the Best Actor In Leading Role for Dahaad.

Vijay Varma has added yet another victory to his journey as an actor. His versatility in acting has made him shine at the Asian Academy Creative Award 2023 in Singapore where the actor won the award for the Best Actor In Leading Role for his 2023 released web series Dahaad. Looking absolutely stunning as always, Vijay was seen donning an all-black attire, at the award ceremony.



Vijay truly deserves this honor for his incredible performance in Dahaad. As Anand Swarnakar, very brilliantly he slipped into the character of a college lecturer with a wife and son, teaches underprivileged children, who is involved in the murder of 27 women. This is indeed a very difficult role that the actor has grabbed yet nailed it with his amazing performance.

Moreover, he has also won Filmfare OTT Awards, in the category of Best Actor in a Series (Critics) Drama.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the much anticipated, ‘Mirzapur 3’, and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan.