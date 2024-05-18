Vote Now: Most Popular Web Series: Scoop, Kohrra, Indian Police Force, Dahaad, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Maharani Season 3, Asur Season 2, Showtime, Taali, Aspirants Season 2

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Web Series category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Scoop Vote Now With an amazing cast including Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, and others, Scoop is based on the real-life story of Jigna Vora, who was accused of murdering a reporter, Jyotirmoy Dey, in 2011.

Kohrra Vote Now It is a Punjabi-language crime thriller series featuring Survinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, and others. The show premiered on 15 July 2023. It is the story of a bridegroom who dies two days before his wedding, and the police are finding the culprits.

Indian Police Force Vote Now It is a perfect action-thriller entertainer featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi. It is the story of Delhi police officer Kabir Malik, who embarks on a journey to fight with terrorist Zarar.

Dahaad Vote Now This web series, featuring fierce Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and others, is a nail-biting crime thriller. It chronicles the story of Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, who comes across a case in which 27 women have disappeared without a trace.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Vote Now The 2023 Scam 2003 is a biographical financial thriller, the second installment of the Scam franchise, following Scam 1992. The show stars Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, and others.

Maharani Season 3 Vote Now It is a political drama featuring Huma Qureshi as the titular character. The third season was recently released. The series is inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

Asur Season 2 Vote Now It is a psychological crime thriller featuring a top-star cast, including Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Riddhi Dogra, and others. It is the story of a forensic expert who turned teacher who returns to the Centre Bureau Of Investigation and finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with a brutal serial killer.

Showtime Vote Now It is a multi-starrer show featuring Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and others. The web series shows the struggles, fights, and matters behind the scenes in Bollywood.

Taali Vote Now This web series, starring Sushmita Sen in an amazing performance, is based on the life of a transgender activist, Gauri Sawant. She shares insights into her life and shows how she transformed herself.

Aspirants Season 2 Vote Now It is the story of three UPSC aspirants and their friendship against all odds. In the second season, the show continues the journey of three in a work situation. The show casts Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Shivankit Singh Parihar.

