The sixth edition of India’s Biggest Web Entertainment Awards at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6, was a resounding success with the biggest of stars from all facets walking the red carpet and basking in the glory of holding the coveted golden flying cheetah in their hands.

A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Prajakta Koli, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raj Shamani, Tillotama Shome, Raftaar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, among many others.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards, has been a pioneer in honouring excellence in the digital entertainment space. The celebration ceremony saw participation from all leading OTT platforms, creators, Bollywood Stars, and notable leaders from prominent media companies. The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 6 once again, surpassed all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises.

The gala award night was held on 2 June in Taj Land’s End, Mumbai (by invitation only)

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898986

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898987

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898988

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898989

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898990

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898991

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898992

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898993

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898994

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898995

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898996

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898997

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898998

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 898999

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899000

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899001

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899002

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899003

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899004

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899005

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899006

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899007

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899008

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899009

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899010

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899011

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899012

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899013

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899014

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899015

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899016

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899017

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899018

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899019

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899020

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899021

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899022

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899023

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899024

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899025

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899026

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899027

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899028

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899029

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899030

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899031

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899032

Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 899033

Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered by: NBC, DishTV Watcho, Greenply

In Association With: TV9 Bharatvarsh, JIOTV+, SugarFree

Social Media Partner: Threads

Jewellery Partner: Senco Gold & Diamonds

Style Partner: NM Style

Radio Partner: Radiocity

Support Partner: Passionfox

Outdoor Partner: Art Media

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.