Red Carpet Moments: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6

The sixth edition of India’s Biggest Web Entertainment Awards at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6, was a resounding success with the biggest of stars from all facets walking the red carpet and basking in the glory of holding the coveted golden flying cheetah in their hands.

A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Prajakta Koli, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raj Shamani, Tillotama Shome, Raftaar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, among many others.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards, has been a pioneer in honouring excellence in the digital entertainment space. The celebration ceremony saw participation from all leading OTT platforms, creators, Bollywood Stars, and notable leaders from prominent media companies. The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 6 once again, surpassed all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises.

The gala award night was held on 2 June in Taj Land’s End, Mumbai (by invitation only)

Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered by: NBC, DishTV Watcho, Greenply

In Association With: TV9 Bharatvarsh, JIOTV+, SugarFree

Social Media Partner: Threads

Jewellery Partner: Senco Gold & Diamonds

Style Partner: NM Style

Radio Partner: Radiocity

Support Partner: Passionfox

Outdoor Partner: Art Media

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.