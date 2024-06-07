It was an epic night to remember at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6. It was an evening of stunning appearances with a grand scale musical tapping into the ever-growing audience interest for digital entertainment.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a pioneer in the space of honouring excellence in OTT and web entertainment space, in season 6 set the standards high. Via Jury, Popular and Editorial categories, it honoured the finest talent from the industry.
A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Prajakta Koli, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raj Shamani, Tillotama Shome, Raftaar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, among many others.
Here are some winning moments
The gala award night was held on 2 June in Taj Land’s End, Mumbai (by invitation only)
An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.