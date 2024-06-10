India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards Sees A Roaring Response

It was an epic night to remember at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6. It was an evening of stunning appearances with a grand scale musical tapping into the ever-growing audience interest for digital entertainment.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a pioneer in the space of honouring excellence in OTT and web entertainment space, in season 6 set the standards high. Via Jury, Popular and Editorial categories, it honoured the finest talent from the industry.

Riding high on OTT buzz and credibility of award curation, IWMBuzz Digital Awards in season 6 saw support from 10 brands and multiple media partners to help maximise scale and reach.

Innovative pre-engagement activities coupled with native on ground celeb/influencer content integrations led to maximum ROI. The overall reach of the event is expected to cross over a billion impressions across digital. TV (TV Bharatvarsh, News9 Plus), Streaming (JIO TV+), outdoor, print, radio and on ground.

A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Manoj Bajpayee, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Kajol Devgan, Adah Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Prajakta Koli, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raj Shamani, Tilottama Shome, Raftaar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, among many others.

“IWMBuzz Media has broken new barriers in season 6 with its marque property, The Digital Awards, India’s original and biggest OTT and web entertainment awards. Today, there are many who are replicating the format, but our vision and legacy stands strong. We are committed to honouring the true content heroes of the country and put a lot of effort to ensure the most deserving are honoured. IWMBuzz envisioned an OTT focussed award show way back in time and the fact that others have followed suit validates our vision. This year, we received overwhelming support from platforms and creators in terms of entries and we had an amazing response in terms of multiple brands partnering with us. Social media went buzzing on the D Day and some of the biggest movers & shakers attended the gala awards entertainment night. We are thankful and humbled by the response and would continue to work harder to ensure that coming years the experience get bigger and better at the Digital Awards,” says Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor in Chief at IWMBuzz Media.

Says Sanath Pulikkal, Marketing Head- Home Care, Dabur India Ltd, “Odonil is honoured to have sponsored the prestigious IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6. As India’s leading air freshener brand, we take pride in associating with events that recognize and celebrate excellence in the digital entertainment sphere.

The star-studded event was a spectacular success, with many stars gracing the red carpet. The brand’s association with India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment icons was especially noteworthy. These artists and creators are transforming the OTT and web entertainment landscape, just as Odonil transforms living spaces with freshness. On behalf of the entire Odonil family, I extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners. Your talent, creativity, and hard work have not only entertained millions but also set new benchmarks in digital content. We at Odonil resonate with your commitment to quality and innovation. A special note of appreciation goes to the organizers for their meticulous planning and flawless execution, which made this event truly unforgettable. We look forward to continued associations with such transformative events that bring joy and inspiration to millions. Thank you for allowing us to be part of this remarkable celebration.”

Says Lokesh Dhamija, Head, Brand & Communications, NBC Bearings (CK Birla Group), “We at NBC are excited to have been a part of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6, India’s premier OTT and Web Entertainment Awards. This event showcased the remarkable growth and dynamic nature of the digital entertainment sector. At NBC, our focus is on forging innovative connections with our industry partners and consumers. We are thankful for the chance to be part of this inspiring event and to collaborate with those who share our commitment to innovation and excellence. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. As always, at NBC, we are truly ‘in it for the long run,’ supporting and celebrating creative achievements in every field.”

Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head of Marketing, Dish TV & Watcho, Said, “At DishTV Watcho, we are passionate about bringing high-quality entertainment to our audiences and partnering with the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6 aligned perfectly with our vision. This was our second partnership with the initiative. The event was a huge success and some of the finest talent and content creators were honoured under one roof. We are thrilled to support and be a part of such a transformative initiative and we look forward to many more such associations in time to come.”

Says Yatnesh Pandey, Vice President, Marketing, Greenply, “Greenply has been transforming Indian interior spaces over decades and on the other hand OTT has transformed the entertainment industry. Hence, this collaboration with IWMBuzz Digital Awards was a great opportunity for us to connect with today’s millennials who believe in aesthetics, functionality and sustainability which are also core pillars of brand Greenply. The event was a great success and Greenply engaged with some finest content creators of the country. At, Greenply, innovation is key and we look forward to many more such associations in time to come.”

Adds Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing and Designs, Senco Gold and Diamonds, “Associating with the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024 was a rewarding experience for Senco Gold and Diamonds. We celebrated the dedication and hard work of digital content creators whose value of innovation, creativity and excellence resonated with us. As a brand, we embrace contemporary trends while honouring our heritage. Just as we believe in honesty, transparency, and cultural relevance to connect with our customers, we see the same principles in creating relatable social media content. Senco Gold and Diamonds truly appreciates the art of every artist, whether it is digital media or our karigars who create meticulously designed jewellery.”

The gala award night was held on 2 June at Taj Land’s End, Mumbai.

Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered by: NBC Bearings, DishTV Watcho, Greenply

In Association With: TV9 Bharatvarsh, JIOTV+, SugarFree

Social Media Partner: Threads

Jewellery Partner: Senco Gold & Diamonds

Style Partner: NM Style

Radio Partner: Radiocity

Support Partner: Passionfox

Outdoor Partner: Art Media

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.