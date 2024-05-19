Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Sharib Hashmi, Sparsh Shrivastava, Sanjay Mishra, Tisca Chopra, Sanjana Sanghi

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Rajpal Yadav (Kathal) Vote Now He is one of the best actors in Bollywood. The veteran actor once again ruled over hearts with his performance as Anuj Sanghvi in the comedic crime film Kathal, which also starred Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, and others.

Vijay Varma (Jaane Jaan) Vote Now He is spreading his charm everywhere nowadays. His appearance as Inspector Karan Anand, who investigates the disappearance of Ajit Mhatre, is one of his best performances.

Ali Fazal (Khufiya) Vote Now Based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape to Nowhere, Khufiya is a perfect thriller film featuring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. Ali won hearts with his lively performance as Captain Favi Devilal Mohan.

Sharib Hashmi (Tarla) Vote Now One of the best biopics of 2023, Tarla, is the story of Indian Chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal. Sharib plays the key role of Taral’s husband, Nalin Dalal, in the film.

Sparsh Shrivastava (Ae Watan Mere Watan) Vote Now The historical biography Ae Watan Mere Watan features Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari, and Sachin Khedekar in lead roles. In contrast, Sachin, with his side role of Fahad, received praise and recognition.

Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak) Vote Now In the crime thriller Bhakshak, Sanjay entertained the audience as Baskar Sinha, making this show more interesting. The show also casts Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava, and others.

Tisca Chopra (Murder Mubarak) Vote Now Playing the supporting role of Roshni Batra in the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak, Tisca thrills the viewers with her amazing performance on-screen among the talented cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, and others.

Sanjana Sanghi (Kadak Singh) Vote Now Sanjana’s role as Sakshi Srivastava, AK Srivastava’s daughter, in Kadak Singh was one of her best roles on-screen. Audiences and critics enjoyed her performance in the supporting cast in this film.

Vote Here:https://www.iwmdigitalawards.com/

Presenting Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered By: NBC Bearings (CK Birla Group)

In Association With: TV9 Bharatvarsh, JIOTV+, Sugarfree

Social Media Partner: Threads

Jewellery Partner: Senco

Radio Partner: Radiocity

An Initiative by IWMBuzz Live.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com