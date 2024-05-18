Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series: Babil Khan, Divyenndu, Sunny Hinduja, Vivek Oberoi, Jitin Gulati, Harman Baweja, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Web Series category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Babil Khan (The Railway Men) Vote Now He is the rising star of Bollywood, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan. He started his acting journey with the Bollywood film Qala, and his appearance as Imad Riaz in The Railway Men was lauded.

Divyenndu (The Railway Men) Vote Now He is a powerhouse of talent. His character of Balwant Yadav in The Railway Men caught attention even with the presence of powerful actors, including Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Mandira Bedi, and others.

Sunny Hinduja (Aspirants 2) Vote Now He is a popular Indian actor known for his key roles, such as his portrayal of Sandeep Ohlan in the coming-of-age drama Aspirants 2 alongside Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Namita Dubey.

Vivek Oberoi (ndian Police Force) Vote Now The talented Bollywood star made a remarkable comeback with the Indian Police Force, playing the role of CP Vikram Bakshi in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. With her performance, he ruled over hearts.

Jitin Gulati (Bambai Meri Jaan) Vote Now In Bambai Meri Jaan, Jitin played the role of Shabir Ibrahim in the period crime drama. With his impactful performance, he got into the spotlight with his appearance in a side role. Undeniably, his performance was amazing.

Harman Baweja (Scoop) Vote Now With his appearance as JCP Harshavardhan Shroff in the crime drama, the actor plays a key role in the web series Scoop, which features Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and others.

Adarsh Gourav (Guns & Gulaabs) Vote Now With his lively performance at Jugni (Chhotu) in black comedy crime Guns and Gulaabs, Adarsh impresses with his appearance alongside Dulquer Salman, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and others.

Gulshan Devaiah (Dahaad) Vote Now Even with stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma, Gulshan caught attention as Inspector Devi Lala Singh in the crime thriller Dahaad. He has the skill to shine wherever he may be.

Vote Here:https://www.iwmdigitalawards.com/

Presenting Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket

Powered By: NBC Bearings (CK Birla Group)

In Association With: TV9 Bharatvarsh, JIOTV+, Sugarfree

Social Media Partner: Threads

Jewellery Partner: Senco

Radio Partner: Radiocity

An Initiative by IWMBuzz Live.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com