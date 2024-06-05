The sixth edition of IWMBuzz Digital Awards just concluded with much aplomb and stars galore. The who’s who of the industry graced the red carpet making up some of the most adored candid moments, and some of the finest talents went on to receive their special honors thus making a moment they will cherish for the rest of their lives.

Hers’ the entire list of winners –

Jury Winners

  1. Best Background Score in a Digital Film
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix
  2. Best Music Originals in a Digital Film
    Qatra Qatra, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Prime Video
  3. Best Music Originals in a Web Series
    Dillogical, Arre Studios, Amazon miniTV
    Permanent Roommates S3, TVF, Prime Video
  4. Best Cinematography in a Digital Film
    Avik Mukhopadhyay, Jaane Jaan, Netflix
  5. Best VFX in a Digital Film
    Bawaal, White Apple Studios, Prime Video
  6. Best Casting/Ensemble In A Digital Film
    Bloody Daddy, Jio Studios
  7. Best Story in a Web Series
    Dahaad, Prime Video
  8. Best Actor in a Comic Role in a Web Series
    Deepak Kumar Mishra, Permanent Roommates S3, Prime Video
  9. Best Short Film (Below 60 mins)
    Ghar-Home, Blush Originals
  10. Best Actress in a Comic Role in a Web Series
    Grusha Kapoor, Half Love Half Arranged, Amazon miniTV
  11. Best Non-Fiction Series of the Year
    The Hunt For Veerappan, Netflix
  12. Best Editing in a Web Series
    Sanyukta Kaza, Kohrra, Netflix
  13. Best Cinematography in a Short Film
    Anand Bansal, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror, Netflix
  14. Best Web Series in Regional Language
    Poacher, Prime Video
    Inspector Rishi, Prime Video
  15. Best Background Score in a Short Film
    Sagar Desai, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror
  16. Best Cinematography in a Web Series
    Saurabh Monga, Kohrra, Netflix
    Vishnu Rao, Sultan of Delhi, Rest Studios, Disney+ Hotstar
  17. Best Digital Film in Regional Language (Excl. Hindi)
    Sevappi, Aha Media
  18. Best Casting/Ensemble in a Web Series
    Shruti Mahajan, City of Dreams S3, Disney+ Hotstar
  19. Best Background Score in a Web Series
    The Railway Men, Netflix
    Aspirants S2, Prime Video
  20. Best Screenplay in a Web Series
    The Railway Men, Netflix
  21. Best VFX in a Web Series
    The Railway Men, Netflix
  22. Best Editing in a Digital Film
    Urvashi Saxena, Jaane Jaan, Netflix
  23. Best Dialogues in a Web Series
    Aspirants S2, Prime Video
    Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, SonyLIV
  24. Best Actor in a Digital Film
    Jackie Shroff, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Prime Video
  25. Best Actor in a Web Series
    Suvinder Vicky, Kohrra, Netflix
  26. Best Actress in a Digital Film
    Tabu, Khufiya, Netflix
  27. Best Actress in a Short Film
    Tillotama Shome, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror, Netflix
  28. Best Actress in a Web Series
    Karishma Tanna, Scoop, Netflix
  29. Best Digital Film (Above 60 Mins)
    Jaane Jaan, Netflix
  30. Best Direction in a Digital Film
    Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan, Netflix
  31. Best Direction in a Short Film
    Konkona Sen Sharma, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror, Netflix
  32. Best Direction in a Web Series
    Hansal Mehta, Scoop, Netflix
  33. Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Digital Film
    Ronit Roy, Bloody Daddy, Jio Studios
  34. Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series
    Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shehar Lakhot, Prime Video
  35. Best Supporting Actor in a Web Series
    Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants S2, Prime Video
  36. Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Film
    Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak, Netflix
  37. Best Supporting Actress in a Web Series
    Naila Grrewal, Maamla Legal Hai, Netflix
  38. Best Supporting Actress In A Digital Film
    Karisma Kapoor, Murder Mubarak, Netflix
  39. Best Web Series
    Kohrra, Netflix

Popular Categories

  1. Rising Viral Sensation (Male)
    Khushaal Pawar
  2. Rising Viral Sensation (Female)
    Erika Packard
  3. Viral King of the Year
    Munawar Faruqui
  4. Viral Queen of theYear
    Dharna Durga
  5. Social Media Star (Female)
    Firoza Khan (Khanzaadi)
  6. Social Media Star (Male)
    Shiv Thakare
  7. Reality Show Star of the Year
    Manisha Rani
  8. Most Versatile Actor of the Year (OTT)
    Sumeet Vyas
  9. Most Versatile Actress of the Year (OTT)
    Mona Singh
  10. Youth Sensation of the Year
    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
  11. Fitness Icon of the Year (Female)
    Mandira Bedi
  12. Fitness Icon of the Year (Male)
    Karan Singh Grover
  13. Trendsetter of the Year
    Hina Khan
  14. Most Stylist Personality of the Year
    Tejasswi Prakash
  15. Most Popular Youth Actor
    Shantanu Maheshwari, Campus Beats, Amazon miniTV
  16. Dynamic Performer
    Karan Wahi, Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, SonyLIV
  17. Rising Star: OTT
    Mahima Makwana, Showtime, Disney+ Hotstar
  18. Most Popular Comedy Show
    Bajao, Jio Studios
  19. Viewer’s Choice Most Popular Show
    Inspector Avinash, Jio Studios
  20. Most Popular Music Single Artist
    Riar Saab & Abhijay Sharma
  21. Most Popular Youth Reality Show
    Hip Hop India, Amazon miniTV
  22. Most Popular Youth Drama Show
    Dehati Ladke, Amazon miniTV
  23. Most Popular Web Series
    Dahaad, Prime Video
  24. Most Popular Actor In A Web Series
    Randeep Hooda, Inspector Avinash, Jio Studios
  25. Most Popular Actress In A Web Series
    Raveena Tandon, Karmma Calling and Patna Shukla, Disney+ Hotstar
  26. Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Series
    Sahil Khattar, Bajao, Jio Studios
  27. Most Popular Actress In A Comic Role In A Series
    Juhi Parmar, Yeh Meri Family S2, Amazon miniTV
  28. Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series
    Kritika Kamra, Bambai Meri Jaan, Prime Video
  29. Most Popular Actress in a Negative Role
    Anupria Goenka, Sultan of Delhi, Disney+ Hotstar
  30. Most Popular Actor In A Negative Role
    Anil Kapoor, The Night Manager Season 2, Disney Plus Hotstar
  31. Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 Mins)
    Bawaal, Prime Video
  32. Most Popular Actor in a Digital Film
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Haddi, Zee5
  33. Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film
    Sara Ali Khan, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Prime Video
  34. Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Digital Film
    Rajpal Yadav, Kathal, Netflix
  35. Most Popular Podcast
    Raj Shamani
  36. Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Digital Film
    Sharib Hashmi, Tarla, ZEE5
  37. Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Digital Film
    Tisca Chopra, Murder Mubarak, Netflix

Special Categories

  1. Performer of the Year
    Sushmita Sen
  2. Trailblazer of the Year
    Adah Sharma
  3. Best Performer of the Year
    Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix
  4. Impact Maker of the Year
    Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer
  5. Impact Performer of the Year
    Avinash Tiwary, Bambai Meri Jaan, Prime Video
  6. Digital Gamechanger of the Year
    Prajakta Koli
  7. Best Debut: Editor’s Choice
    Maniesh Paul, Rafuchakkar, Jio Studios
  8. Nation’s Pride
    Ram Kamal Mukherjee
  9. Power Couple of the Year
    Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain
  10. Outstanding Host of the Year: Reality Web Show
    Karan Kundrra, Temptation Island India
  11. Mould Breaker Star
    Raashii Khanna
  12. Iconic Business Trendsetter of the Year
    Sunny Leone
  13. Best Non-Fiction Series (Editor’s Choice)
    Wedding.con, Prime Video
  14. Best Actress (OTT): Editor’s Choice (Series)
    Kajol Devgan, The Trial
  15. Power Performer of the Year
    Raftaar, Bajao, Jio Studios
  16. Social Sensation of the Year
    Bobby Deol
  17. Breakthrough Performance Of The Year
    Radhika Madan, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Disney Plus Hotstar
  18. Most Promising OTT
    News9 Plus
  19. Best Talk Show
    Duologue With Barun Das Season 2, Barun Das
  20. Best Actor: Editor’s Choice
    Manoj Bajpayee, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Zee5
  21. Best Actress (OTT): Editor’s Choice (Films)
    Ananya Panday, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix

