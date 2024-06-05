The sixth edition of IWMBuzz Digital Awards just concluded with much aplomb and stars galore. The who’s who of the industry graced the red carpet making up some of the most adored candid moments, and some of the finest talents went on to receive their special honors thus making a moment they will cherish for the rest of their lives.
Hers’ the entire list of winners –
Jury Winners
- Best Background Score in a Digital Film
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix
- Best Music Originals in a Digital Film
Qatra Qatra, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Prime Video
- Best Music Originals in a Web Series
Dillogical, Arre Studios, Amazon miniTV
Permanent Roommates S3, TVF, Prime Video
- Best Cinematography in a Digital Film
Avik Mukhopadhyay, Jaane Jaan, Netflix
- Best VFX in a Digital Film
Bawaal, White Apple Studios, Prime Video
- Best Casting/Ensemble In A Digital Film
Bloody Daddy, Jio Studios
- Best Story in a Web Series
Dahaad, Prime Video
- Best Actor in a Comic Role in a Web Series
Deepak Kumar Mishra, Permanent Roommates S3, Prime Video
- Best Short Film (Below 60 mins)
Ghar-Home, Blush Originals
- Best Actress in a Comic Role in a Web Series
Grusha Kapoor, Half Love Half Arranged, Amazon miniTV
- Best Non-Fiction Series of the Year
The Hunt For Veerappan, Netflix
- Best Editing in a Web Series
Sanyukta Kaza, Kohrra, Netflix
- Best Cinematography in a Short Film
Anand Bansal, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror, Netflix
- Best Web Series in Regional Language
Poacher, Prime Video
Inspector Rishi, Prime Video
- Best Background Score in a Short Film
Sagar Desai, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror
- Best Cinematography in a Web Series
Saurabh Monga, Kohrra, Netflix
Vishnu Rao, Sultan of Delhi, Rest Studios, Disney+ Hotstar
- Best Digital Film in Regional Language (Excl. Hindi)
Sevappi, Aha Media
- Best Casting/Ensemble in a Web Series
Shruti Mahajan, City of Dreams S3, Disney+ Hotstar
- Best Background Score in a Web Series
The Railway Men, Netflix
Aspirants S2, Prime Video
- Best Screenplay in a Web Series
The Railway Men, Netflix
- Best VFX in a Web Series
The Railway Men, Netflix
- Best Editing in a Digital Film
Urvashi Saxena, Jaane Jaan, Netflix
- Best Dialogues in a Web Series
Aspirants S2, Prime Video
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, SonyLIV
- Best Actor in a Digital Film
Jackie Shroff, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Prime Video
- Best Actor in a Web Series
Suvinder Vicky, Kohrra, Netflix
- Best Actress in a Digital Film
Tabu, Khufiya, Netflix
- Best Actress in a Short Film
Tillotama Shome, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror, Netflix
- Best Actress in a Web Series
Karishma Tanna, Scoop, Netflix
- Best Digital Film (Above 60 Mins)
Jaane Jaan, Netflix
- Best Direction in a Digital Film
Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan, Netflix
- Best Direction in a Short Film
Konkona Sen Sharma, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror, Netflix
- Best Direction in a Web Series
Hansal Mehta, Scoop, Netflix
- Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Digital Film
Ronit Roy, Bloody Daddy, Jio Studios
- Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series
Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shehar Lakhot, Prime Video
- Best Supporting Actor in a Web Series
Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants S2, Prime Video
- Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Film
Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak, Netflix
- Best Supporting Actress in a Web Series
Naila Grrewal, Maamla Legal Hai, Netflix
- Best Supporting Actress In A Digital Film
Karisma Kapoor, Murder Mubarak, Netflix
- Best Web Series
Kohrra, Netflix
Popular Categories
- Rising Viral Sensation (Male)
Khushaal Pawar
- Rising Viral Sensation (Female)
Erika Packard
- Viral King of the Year
Munawar Faruqui
- Viral Queen of theYear
Dharna Durga
- Social Media Star (Female)
Firoza Khan (Khanzaadi)
- Social Media Star (Male)
Shiv Thakare
- Reality Show Star of the Year
Manisha Rani
- Most Versatile Actor of the Year (OTT)
Sumeet Vyas
- Most Versatile Actress of the Year (OTT)
Mona Singh
- Youth Sensation of the Year
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
- Fitness Icon of the Year (Female)
Mandira Bedi
- Fitness Icon of the Year (Male)
Karan Singh Grover
- Trendsetter of the Year
Hina Khan
- Most Stylist Personality of the Year
Tejasswi Prakash
- Most Popular Youth Actor
Shantanu Maheshwari, Campus Beats, Amazon miniTV
- Dynamic Performer
Karan Wahi, Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, SonyLIV
- Rising Star: OTT
Mahima Makwana, Showtime, Disney+ Hotstar
- Most Popular Comedy Show
Bajao, Jio Studios
- Viewer’s Choice Most Popular Show
Inspector Avinash, Jio Studios
- Most Popular Music Single Artist
Riar Saab & Abhijay Sharma
- Most Popular Youth Reality Show
Hip Hop India, Amazon miniTV
- Most Popular Youth Drama Show
Dehati Ladke, Amazon miniTV
- Most Popular Web Series
Dahaad, Prime Video
- Most Popular Actor In A Web Series
Randeep Hooda, Inspector Avinash, Jio Studios
- Most Popular Actress In A Web Series
Raveena Tandon, Karmma Calling and Patna Shukla, Disney+ Hotstar
- Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Series
Sahil Khattar, Bajao, Jio Studios
- Most Popular Actress In A Comic Role In A Series
Juhi Parmar, Yeh Meri Family S2, Amazon miniTV
- Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series
Kritika Kamra, Bambai Meri Jaan, Prime Video
- Most Popular Actress in a Negative Role
Anupria Goenka, Sultan of Delhi, Disney+ Hotstar
- Most Popular Actor In A Negative Role
Anil Kapoor, The Night Manager Season 2, Disney Plus Hotstar
- Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 Mins)
Bawaal, Prime Video
- Most Popular Actor in a Digital Film
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Haddi, Zee5
- Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film
Sara Ali Khan, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Prime Video
- Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Digital Film
Rajpal Yadav, Kathal, Netflix
- Most Popular Podcast
Raj Shamani
- Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Digital Film
Sharib Hashmi, Tarla, ZEE5
- Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Digital Film
Tisca Chopra, Murder Mubarak, Netflix
Special Categories
- Performer of the Year
Sushmita Sen
- Trailblazer of the Year
Adah Sharma
- Best Performer of the Year
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix
- Impact Maker of the Year
Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer
- Impact Performer of the Year
Avinash Tiwary, Bambai Meri Jaan, Prime Video
- Digital Gamechanger of the Year
Prajakta Koli
- Best Debut: Editor’s Choice
Maniesh Paul, Rafuchakkar, Jio Studios
- Nation’s Pride
Ram Kamal Mukherjee
- Power Couple of the Year
Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain
- Outstanding Host of the Year: Reality Web Show
Karan Kundrra, Temptation Island India
- Mould Breaker Star
Raashii Khanna
- Iconic Business Trendsetter of the Year
Sunny Leone
- Best Non-Fiction Series (Editor’s Choice)
Wedding.con, Prime Video
- Best Actress (OTT): Editor’s Choice (Series)
Kajol Devgan, The Trial
- Power Performer of the Year
Raftaar, Bajao, Jio Studios
- Social Sensation of the Year
Bobby Deol
- Breakthrough Performance Of The Year
Radhika Madan, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Disney Plus Hotstar
- Most Promising OTT
News9 Plus
- Best Talk Show
Duologue With Barun Das Season 2, Barun Das
- Best Actor: Editor’s Choice
Manoj Bajpayee, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Zee5
- Best Actress (OTT): Editor’s Choice (Films)
Ananya Panday, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix
