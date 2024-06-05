Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6; India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards

The sixth edition of IWMBuzz Digital Awards just concluded with much aplomb and stars galore. The who’s who of the industry graced the red carpet making up some of the most adored candid moments, and some of the finest talents went on to receive their special honors thus making a moment they will cherish for the rest of their lives.

Hers’ the entire list of winners –

Jury Winners

Best Background Score in a Digital Film

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix Best Music Originals in a Digital Film

Qatra Qatra, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Prime Video Best Music Originals in a Web Series

Dillogical, Arre Studios, Amazon miniTV

Permanent Roommates S3, TVF, Prime Video Best Cinematography in a Digital Film

Avik Mukhopadhyay, Jaane Jaan, Netflix Best VFX in a Digital Film

Bawaal, White Apple Studios, Prime Video Best Casting/Ensemble In A Digital Film

Bloody Daddy, Jio Studios Best Story in a Web Series

Dahaad, Prime Video Best Actor in a Comic Role in a Web Series

Deepak Kumar Mishra, Permanent Roommates S3, Prime Video Best Short Film (Below 60 mins)

Ghar-Home, Blush Originals Best Actress in a Comic Role in a Web Series

Grusha Kapoor, Half Love Half Arranged, Amazon miniTV Best Non-Fiction Series of the Year

The Hunt For Veerappan, Netflix Best Editing in a Web Series

Sanyukta Kaza, Kohrra, Netflix Best Cinematography in a Short Film

Anand Bansal, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror, Netflix Best Web Series in Regional Language

Poacher, Prime Video

Inspector Rishi, Prime Video Best Background Score in a Short Film

Sagar Desai, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror Best Cinematography in a Web Series

Saurabh Monga, Kohrra, Netflix

Vishnu Rao, Sultan of Delhi, Rest Studios, Disney+ Hotstar Best Digital Film in Regional Language (Excl. Hindi)

Sevappi, Aha Media Best Casting/Ensemble in a Web Series

Shruti Mahajan, City of Dreams S3, Disney+ Hotstar Best Background Score in a Web Series

The Railway Men, Netflix

Aspirants S2, Prime Video Best Screenplay in a Web Series

The Railway Men, Netflix Best VFX in a Web Series

The Railway Men, Netflix Best Editing in a Digital Film

Urvashi Saxena, Jaane Jaan, Netflix Best Dialogues in a Web Series

Aspirants S2, Prime Video

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, SonyLIV Best Actor in a Digital Film

Jackie Shroff, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Prime Video Best Actor in a Web Series

Suvinder Vicky, Kohrra, Netflix Best Actress in a Digital Film

Tabu, Khufiya, Netflix Best Actress in a Short Film

Tillotama Shome, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror, Netflix Best Actress in a Web Series

Karishma Tanna, Scoop, Netflix Best Digital Film (Above 60 Mins)

Jaane Jaan, Netflix Best Direction in a Digital Film

Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan, Netflix Best Direction in a Short Film

Konkona Sen Sharma, Lust Stories 2: The Mirror, Netflix Best Direction in a Web Series

Hansal Mehta, Scoop, Netflix Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Digital Film

Ronit Roy, Bloody Daddy, Jio Studios Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series

Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shehar Lakhot, Prime Video Best Supporting Actor in a Web Series

Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants S2, Prime Video Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Film

Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak, Netflix Best Supporting Actress in a Web Series

Naila Grrewal, Maamla Legal Hai, Netflix Best Supporting Actress In A Digital Film

Karisma Kapoor, Murder Mubarak, Netflix Best Web Series

Kohrra, Netflix

Popular Categories

Rising Viral Sensation (Male)

Khushaal Pawar Rising Viral Sensation (Female)

Erika Packard Viral King of the Year

Munawar Faruqui Viral Queen of theYear

Dharna Durga Social Media Star (Female)

Firoza Khan (Khanzaadi) Social Media Star (Male)

Shiv Thakare Reality Show Star of the Year

Manisha Rani Most Versatile Actor of the Year (OTT)

Sumeet Vyas Most Versatile Actress of the Year (OTT)

Mona Singh Youth Sensation of the Year

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Fitness Icon of the Year (Female)

Mandira Bedi Fitness Icon of the Year (Male)

Karan Singh Grover Trendsetter of the Year

Hina Khan Most Stylist Personality of the Year

Tejasswi Prakash Most Popular Youth Actor

Shantanu Maheshwari, Campus Beats, Amazon miniTV Dynamic Performer

Karan Wahi, Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, SonyLIV Rising Star: OTT

Mahima Makwana, Showtime, Disney+ Hotstar Most Popular Comedy Show

Bajao, Jio Studios Viewer’s Choice Most Popular Show

Inspector Avinash, Jio Studios Most Popular Music Single Artist

Riar Saab & Abhijay Sharma Most Popular Youth Reality Show

Hip Hop India, Amazon miniTV Most Popular Youth Drama Show

Dehati Ladke, Amazon miniTV Most Popular Web Series

Dahaad, Prime Video Most Popular Actor In A Web Series

Randeep Hooda, Inspector Avinash, Jio Studios Most Popular Actress In A Web Series

Raveena Tandon, Karmma Calling and Patna Shukla, Disney+ Hotstar Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Series

Sahil Khattar, Bajao, Jio Studios Most Popular Actress In A Comic Role In A Series

Juhi Parmar, Yeh Meri Family S2, Amazon miniTV Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series

Kritika Kamra, Bambai Meri Jaan, Prime Video Most Popular Actress in a Negative Role

Anupria Goenka, Sultan of Delhi, Disney+ Hotstar Most Popular Actor In A Negative Role

Anil Kapoor, The Night Manager Season 2, Disney Plus Hotstar Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 Mins)

Bawaal, Prime Video Most Popular Actor in a Digital Film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Haddi, Zee5 Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film

Sara Ali Khan, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Prime Video Most Popular Actor In A Comic Role In A Digital Film

Rajpal Yadav, Kathal, Netflix Most Popular Podcast

Raj Shamani Most Popular Supporting Actor In A Digital Film

Sharib Hashmi, Tarla, ZEE5 Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Digital Film

Tisca Chopra, Murder Mubarak, Netflix

Special Categories

Performer of the Year

Sushmita Sen Trailblazer of the Year

Adah Sharma Best Performer of the Year

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix Impact Maker of the Year

Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharmer Impact Performer of the Year

Avinash Tiwary, Bambai Meri Jaan, Prime Video Digital Gamechanger of the Year

Prajakta Koli Best Debut: Editor’s Choice

Maniesh Paul, Rafuchakkar, Jio Studios Nation’s Pride

Ram Kamal Mukherjee Power Couple of the Year

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Outstanding Host of the Year: Reality Web Show

Karan Kundrra, Temptation Island India Mould Breaker Star

Raashii Khanna Iconic Business Trendsetter of the Year

Sunny Leone Best Non-Fiction Series (Editor’s Choice)

Wedding.con, Prime Video Best Actress (OTT): Editor’s Choice (Series)

Kajol Devgan, The Trial Power Performer of the Year

Raftaar, Bajao, Jio Studios Social Sensation of the Year

Bobby Deol Breakthrough Performance Of The Year

Radhika Madan, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Disney Plus Hotstar Most Promising OTT

News9 Plus Best Talk Show

Duologue With Barun Das Season 2, Barun Das Best Actor: Editor’s Choice

Manoj Bajpayee, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Zee5 Best Actress (OTT): Editor’s Choice (Films)

Ananya Panday, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Netflix

