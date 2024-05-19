Vote Now: Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 Mins): Jaane Jaan, Khufiya, Bawaal, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Tarla, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Kathal, Apurva

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Digital Film On The Web (Above 60 Mins) category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Jaane Jaan Vote Now This mystery thriller, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Verma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, chronicles the story of a single mother involved in a murder.

Khufiya Vote Now It is a spy thriller film by Vishal Bharadwaj, featuring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi as the main leads. It was released on 5 October 2023. The story is about Krishna Mehra, who tries to track the mole who is selling India’s secret.

Bawaal Vote Now This romantic drama, starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor as the lead pair, is the story of a common man who teaches in school and falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Vote Now This drama, based on the new age, features Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. It is the story of three friends who navigate their goals and relationships in life. The show beautifully inspires the youth.

SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI Vote Now It is a courtroom drama inspired by true events of the fight of regular session court lawyer Adv.PC Solanki is played by Manoj Bajpayee. In comparison, the plot is based on the trial of Asaram for the rape of a minor.

Ae Watan Mere Watan Vote Now The historical biographical film is based on true events and features Sara Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, and others. The plot is based on Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio to raise awareness in the pre-independence era.

Tarla Vote Now Tarla is the story of Indian Chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal, featuring Huma Qureshi in the lead. It is the life story of Tarla Dalal, who goes against all the societal norms for her growth.

Mast Mein Rehna Ka Vote Now It is a comedy-drama featuring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta as the leads. The story revolves around a widower man who finds fun and enjoyment in life after meeting a bubbly woman.

Kathal Vote Now The story of this satirical comedy-drama is about a police officer who tries to find a disappeared jackfruit plant from the garden of a politician to prove herself worthy of the job. The film features Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and others.

Apurva Vote Now Apurva is a survival thriller film starring Tara Sutaria in the lead role. It is the story of an ordinary woman who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive.

