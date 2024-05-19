Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama): Suvinder Vicky, Sidharth Malhotra, Naveen Kasturia, Gagan Dev Riar, Emraan Hashmi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Avinash Tiwary, Rajkummar Rao, Randeep Hooda, Sunil Grover

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama) category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Suvinder Vicky (KOHRRA) Vote Now He is a talented actor in the town. His portrayal of Sub-inspector Balbir Singh, who is assigned to find the murderers of the bridegroom who died two days before his wedding in Kohrra, was amazing. The show also casts Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, and others.

Sidharth Malhotra (ndian Police Force) Vote Now With his performance as a soldier, Sidharth impressed fans in Shershah.

Now, he returns as DCP Kabir Malik, who is in search of terrorists in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. His performance was absolutely amazing.

Naveen Kasturia (Aspirants 2) Vote Now As Abhilash Sharma, an IAS District Magistrate in Aspirants Season 2, gained praise from the audience and critics for his lively performance.

Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telgi Story) Vote Now Gagan received praise for playing the lead role of Abdul Karim Telgi, who was involved in a 2003 paper counterfeiting scandal worth 30,000 crores. The story is based on Abdul Karim Telgi’s real life.

Emraan Hashmi (Showtime) Vote Now The ever-charming Emraan as Raghu Khanna entertained the audiences in ‘Showtime’, showcasing the fights, matters, and reality of Bollywood behind the stage.

Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sultan of Delhi) Vote Now He is one of the loved actors who rose to fame with Chichhore. His performance as Arjun Mohindar Bhatia is a thrilling experience in Sultan Of Delhi, one of his best performances on screen.

Avinash Tiwary (Bambai Meri Jaan) Vote Now In the web show Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash Tiwary caught our attention with his lively performance as Dara Kadri, the son of Ismail Kadri. His impactful performance gained him massive attention.

Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs) Vote Now He is a powerhouse of talents. In the comedy crime thriller Guns and Gulaabs, Rajkummar’s performance as Paana caught our attention, showcasing his quirkiness and man-in-action vibe.

Randeep Hooda (Inspector Avinash) Vote Now Playing the role of Inspector Avinash in the web show Inspector Avinash, Randeep Hooda treated his fans with one of his best acting stints featuring alongside Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sai, and others.

Sunil Grover (Sunflower Season 2) Vote Now The king of comedy, Sunil, returned as Sonu Singh in Sunflower, tickling audiences’ stomachs with his dark comedy, which is based on a murder mystery set in a middle-class housing society.

