Did You Know? Yudhra’s Thrilling Bike Chase Was Shot Across Mumbai’s Iconic Streets!

Excel Entertainment’s upcoming action thriller Yudhra is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films that audiences are eagerly looking forward to. Just after the release of its action-packed trailer, viewers have been going mad with excitement over its thrilling world, eager to see more. While the trailer showcased some truly exhilarating action sequences, interestingly, the film also features a bike chase sequence that was shot across the iconic streets of Mumbai.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is set to release in theaters on September 20. With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, the film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.