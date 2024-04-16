Ektaa R Kapoor praises Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 director Dibakar Banerjee says, “He can make social commentary in the wackiest manner, and also entertain the audiences at the same time!

In 2010, producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee released the groundbreaking film Love Sex Aur Dhokha that told a story of love in the age of cameras. The film gained widespread praise, and now the duo is back with a sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The trailer for the new film has already generated a lot of buzz for its dark and relevant portrayal of modern youth and reality. Interestingly, ever since Ektaa decided to make the sequel, she knew that Dibakar was the only one who could bring his unique style of social commentary to the project in the most creative way possible.

While sharing her thoughts on making LSD 2 with Dibakar Banerjee, Ektaa said, “Ever since the thought of making LSD 2 came into my mind, I was very sure that it’s going to be with Dibakar. He’s one of the finest directors within the industry. Our collaborative journey is always unique and real, just like LSD2! He can make social commentary in the wackiest manner, and also entertain the audiences at the same time! The franchise will remain true to its roots, and continues to be honest, gritty, and relevant”

Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.