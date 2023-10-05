Movies | Releases

Emerged as the #1 Indian film in the Middle East, Jawan becomes the first film to cross the $16 Million collection in the UAE

It's almost a month since Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer Jawan has been released but its craze among the audience doesn't seem to settle down at any cost. One after the other, the film is creating new records at the box office not just in India but also across the world.

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023 18:00:13
Emerged as the #1 Indian film in the Middle East, Jawan becomes the first film to cross the $16 Million collection in the UAE 858589

It’s almost a month since Shah Rukh Khan’s action entertainer Jawan has been released but its craze among the audience doesn’t seem to settle down at any cost. One after the other, the film is creating new records at the box office not just in India but also across the world. Having set its strong feet in different parts of the world, Jawan has now made a distinctive mark in the UAE market as well, as the film has emerged as the #1 Indian film in the Middle East with its phenomenal collection figures.

Talking about the same, Nelson D’souza, Vice President International Distribution, said, Jawan has been received exceptionally well in international markets and continues to perform exceptionally well, becoming the first Indian film to cross $16 Million in the Middle East and emerging as the #1 Indian Film while raking in an outstanding 44.43 million in overseas till date. There is nothing quite like this we have seen before and we are now looking forward to even more exciting times ahead with Dunki! – Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution

Jawan is spreading its magic in the UAE market. The film has become the first film to cross the whooping collection of $16 Million and has made it the #1 Indian film in the Middle East. Well, among many, this is indeed yet another example of its success and the unprecedented love that the film is receiving from the audience. Well, as we see, Jawan is constantly on the rise, it would be interesting to see how the film will create more records in the future.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Emerged as the #1 Indian film in the Middle East, Jawan becomes the first film to cross the $16 Million collection in the UAE 858588

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown 858136
Jawan Divas Priya Mani, Ridhi Dogra, And Sanya Malhotra Ace Contemporary Style; Bodycon To Gown
NEW ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Shah Rukh Khan innaugrates the 600 cr Club! Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat with Jawan in JUST 25 days! Making it the only hindi film ever to do so. 857480
NEW ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Shah Rukh Khan innaugrates the 600 cr Club! Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat with Jawan in JUST 25 days! Making it the only hindi film ever to do so.
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN 856726
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN
Auto Draft 855586
Exclusive: Sanya Malhotra on Jawan’s success, 1st meeting with SRK, desire to work with Salman Khan
The journey of a single shot’ gives a glimpse into the massive prep behind the action scenes of Jawan! The hardwork it takes to get that one great action shot! 855582
The journey of a single shot’ gives a glimpse into the massive prep behind the action scenes of Jawan! The hardwork it takes to get that one great action shot!
JAWAN India number surpass Gadar lifetime, set to cross Pathaan in Week 3! In Hindi the film is set to make the fastest 500cr by this weekend! 854378
JAWAN India number surpass Gadar lifetime, set to cross Pathaan in Week 3! In Hindi the film is set to make the fastest 500cr by this weekend!

Latest Stories

Review of Star Bharat's Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Dark concept with good performances 858596
Review of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Dark concept with good performances
Double delight: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' teaser to be attached to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' In theaters! 858593
Double delight: Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ teaser to be attached to ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ In theaters!
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya faces personal painful family history in Basantkhede hospital project 858592
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya faces personal painful family history in Basantkhede hospital project
Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat 858558
Vaani Kapoor Poses Hot In Orange And Green Monokini, Raashi Khanna, Abhishek Kapoor Feel Heat
OMG! Krishna Kaul gets injured on Kumkum Bhagya set, watch video 858575
OMG! Krishna Kaul gets injured on Kumkum Bhagya set, watch video
Meet update: Naaz meets with an accident 858586
Meet update: Naaz meets with an accident
Read Latest News