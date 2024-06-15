Emerging Talent Khushalii Kumar Shines Across Diverse Roles and Upcoming Projects

Khushalii Kumar’s journey in the industry reflects her dedication and hard work as she embraces diverse and challenging roles. From her portrayal of Saanchi Sinha in Round D Corner to embodying Tara Salgaonkar in Starfish, Khushalii has consistently showcased her versatility as an actor while carving her own path in the industry.

In her debut film “Dhokha: Round D Corner,” alongside the talented R. Madhavan, Khushalii got was praised for her performance by audiences and critics because of the depth she brought in with her performance and the control she showcased in her character .

Expanding her horizons, Khushalii ventured into uncharted territory with Starfish, portraying the complex character of Tara with authenticity and depth, earning praise for her powerful performance.

Most recently, in her OTT debut Dedh Bigha Zameen, Khushalii delved into a character grappling with social issues, adding depth and relatability to her portrayal of Pooja. From mastering the mannerisms of a UP housewife to embodying the essence of her character, Khushalii’s dedication and commitment to her roles shine through, earning her accolades from audiences and critics alike.

As she gears up for her upcoming project Gudchadhi, Khushalii continues to push her boundaries and showcase her talents, proving that hard work and dedication are key ingredients.